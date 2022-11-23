Live updates
MP's emotional speech on domestic violence.
A Liberal MP has shared her emotional experience supporting a loved one facing domestic violence and promised to use her time left in federal parliament to stop it.
Speaking ahead of the international day for eliminating violence against women, Queensland MP Karen Andrews told parliament the issue was a blight on society that had "transcended time, culture and location".
She became emotional as she spoke about Australia's domestic violence statistics and said there was much more society needed to do to eradicate it.
"It is likely we all know many of these victims. Unfortunately, I have had to wait for text messages to come in - the phone calls are much worse - wondering if someone you love is still alive," she said yesterday as her voice began to break.
Tearful Liberal MP Karen Andrews has given a powerful speech sharing her experience supporting a loved one facing domestic violence.— SBS News (@SBSNews) November 23, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/fYXry7kYHp pic.twitter.com/CXO3ytJlwb
Andrews, who is opposition spokeswoman for child protection and family violence prevention, said she would dedicate her time left in parliament to work to eradicate the issue and support people and services on the frontline.
"When you're there at night and the phone rings and you're wondering what you're going to hear, it is a terribly traumatic experience," she said.
In Australia, one woman dies every 10 days at the hands of her former or current partner.
"This should not be allowed to happen," Andrews said. "Ensuring that domestic violence does not span generations should be a national priority."
- With AAP.
Rise in support for Indigenous voice.
Three out of four Australians believe the creation of a national representative Indigenous body is important and should be enshrined in the constitution.
A new survey from Reconciliation Australia found 79 per cent favour an enshrined Indigenous voice to parliament, with support from First Nations people sitting at 86 per cent.
"This latest survey provides evidence that support for reconciliation and the Uluru Statement from the Heart remains strong," Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine said.
"As does mutual trust between First Nations people and non-Indigenous Australians."
Support for a treaty has grown significantly among non-Indigenous Australians since 2020 as well, with a 19 per cent increase from 53 per cent in 2020 to 72 per cent in 2022.
The group surveyed 532 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and 1990 non-Indigenous people, all weighted to be representative in terms of age group, gender and location.
The Albanese government is consulting on the wording of a referendum question, having promised to deliver constitutional change at the election.
- With AAP.
Influencer Gracie Piscopo's partner charged with the murder of his mother.
Andrew Zachary Rebelo, the partner of social media influencer Gracie Piscopo, has been charged with murdering his mother in Perth in 2020.
The 26-year-old cryptocurrency dealer was charged with murdering Colleen Rebelo after police were called to her home on Preston Point Rd in Bicton on May 25, 2020, after a family member reportedly discovered her body.
Rebelo was taken into custody yesterday, and later faced Fremantle Magistrates Court.
He has also been charged with five counts of forging a document with intent to defraud, which was allegedly committed soon after his mother's death.
It is understood the fraud charges are linked to the murder investigation. As per court documents, he has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
WA Police Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Clinton Bragg said the investigation was "complex".
"It's taken us two years to get to this point, and it's just an example of how we will not stop until we thoroughly investigate and bring these things to a conclusion," he said, according to the ABC.
Rebelo shares a son with Gracie Piscopo, who has one million Instagram followers. Piscopo shares insight into their life as a family on her YouTube channel which has over 307,000 subscribers.
Rebelo has been remanded in custody and is due to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on December 21.
