The Australian flag was soaked in fake blood and burned yesterday, as thousands gathered across Australia on the Queen's National Day of Mourning to protest against the monarchy and colonisation.

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe dipped her hands in red paint and led hundreds of protesters through Melbourne.

"The Crown's boot is on our neck and we're sick of it," she told the rally.

"Do you know we have over 20,000 Aboriginal children who have been stolen in 2022? And you want to mourn the coloniser who brought the pain and the genocide and the murders here to our people. Shame!"

The crowd then sat at the intersection of Flinders and Swanston streets, before marching to state parliament.

Chants of "abolish the monarchy" rang out through the heart of Melbourne, as thousands of protesters marched to Spring Street.



First Nations voices echoed around the country, with flags being burned and smeared with fake blood in a day of mourning. @elisabeth_moss9 #9News pic.twitter.com/bAqi742f1r — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) September 22, 2022

The Melbourne rally was one of several protests across Australia.

In Adelaide, a man was removed from Government House after he was heard chanting anti-monarchy slogans, while in Brisbane, a small group of protesters demanded an end to centuries of British "tyranny".

Another rally took place in Sydney, and a mural of the Queen in Marrickville was painted over with the black, red and yellow colours of the Aboriginal flag.

Federal parliament will return today, with both chambers passing a condolence motion for the late monarch and congratulating King Charles III on his accession to the throne.

It marks the return of parliament two weeks after the Queen's death on September 9. Parliament will also sit next week to make up for the lost days after it was postponed.

