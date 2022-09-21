By Brielle Burns

Former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has responded to claims of racism during his time at the club, refuting any wrongdoing.

The racism claims, described as "sickening" by the federal government, were detailed in an independent report commissioned by the club and published by the ABC yesterday. They include one player alleging Hawthorn coaches told him and his partner to terminate a pregnancy and separate so the player could focus on football.

The allegations have cast doubt over the coaching futures of Clarkson and Chris Fagan, with the AFL set to outsource an investigation into claims which centre on the pair's time at Hawthorn.

"The health, care and welfare of our players, staff and their families were always my highest priorities during my time at Hawthorn," Clarkson said in a statement yesterday.

"I was therefore shocked by the extremely serious allegations reported in the media earlier today.

"I was not afforded any due process and I refute any allegation of wrongdoing or misconduct and look forward to the opportunity to be heard as part of the AFL external investigation."

Clarkson will delay starting his fresh appointment as North Melbourne coach, which was scheduled to begin on November 1, while Fagan has taken leave from Brisbane.

Alastair Clarkson has responded to the shocking allegations made in the Hawthorn report.



STORY: https://t.co/HlpGcb54Ja pic.twitter.com/5dPIGGeGVV — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) September 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Indigenous AFL champion Eddie Betts said he was saddened but not surprised to learn of the racism claims, saying some of the allegations reminded him of the Stolen Generation.

"This could happen at any football club," Betts told Fox Footy last night. "And I think that every football club should do a review like this."

"It was a tough read guys, but I wasn't surprised to be honest"



Eddie Betts on today's shocking revelations.



WATCH #AFL360 on CH504 or stream on @kayosports pic.twitter.com/wt8ZJQIq1A — Fox Footy (@FOXFOOTY) September 21, 2022

Betts, who has publicly detailed his own experiences of racism in the AFL system and in life, praised the unnamed players' bravery in speaking up as part of the Hawthorn review.

"It was a tough read, reading that today, but I wasn't surprised, to be honest," he said.

"Aboriginal people, we're not surprised as well, (because) we face these issues in many systems - in the education system, in the justice system, in the health system... It always comes back to what I've been preaching a lot, and that's education."

Read more: When Amy fell pregnant, the coaches at Hawthorn Football Club allegedly told her to terminate it.

- With AAP.