By Brielle Burns

Former city councillor and Sydney street entertainer Danny Lim has been injured and taken to hospital after he was arrested by police yesterday.

Footage shared online shows Lim, who is known for the sandwich boards he wears, falling headfirst into the tiled floors of Sydney's Queen Victoria Building after he is approached by NSW Police officers.

BREAKING NEWS:VIDEO VIOLENT NSW POLICE ARREST OF INNOCENT 80 YEAR OLD MAN WEARING BILLBOARD A COURT HAS FOUND LEGAL THE LAST TIME HE WAS WRONGLY ARRESTED FOR IT. CVNT LIKE CENT AND CANT IS NOT AN OFFENSIVE TERM. LAST TIME COURT CRITICISED HEAVY HANDED VIOLENCE NOW IN HOSPITAL. pic.twitter.com/Ovy942m4tx — chris murphy (@chrismurphys) November 22, 2022

A witness can be heard gasping at the sight of Lim's injured face and a small amount of blood on the tiles.

Police handcuffed Lim then reversed the arrest after noticing the injuries, they said.

He was taken by paramedics to St Vincent's Hospital.

"Internal skull damage diagnose(d)," Chris Murphy, who shared the video online, wrote on Twitter.

Right now in hospital: Condition serious Danny Lim after police violence today. Staff in tears. https://t.co/FeXL36PkDk pic.twitter.com/lM71t49Uh7 — chris murphy (@chrismurphys) November 22, 2022

NSW Police said officers arrived at QVB after Lim declined to leave "when asked".

"Police will allege the man was subsequently issued with a move-on direction by officers and failed to comply," a statement said.

"The man's arrest was discontinued after he struggled with police and sustained an injury to his cheekbone."

Lim, a former city councillor and regular sight on city streets, was arrested in 2017 and 2019 for the wearable sign that says "SMILE CVN'T! WHY CVN'T?".

He was successful in the courts on both occasions, with a Sydney magistrate in 2019 noting the law was concerned with what would offend the "hypothetical reasonable person", not someone who was "thin-skinned (or) easily offended".

Police say they have reviewed body-worn video of the incident.

- With AAP.