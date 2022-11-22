Live updates
Sydney icon Danny Lim hospitalised after police arrest.
Former city councillor and Sydney street entertainer Danny Lim has been injured and taken to hospital after he was arrested by police yesterday.
Footage shared online shows Lim, who is known for the sandwich boards he wears, falling headfirst into the tiled floors of Sydney's Queen Victoria Building after he is approached by NSW Police officers.
BREAKING NEWS:VIDEO VIOLENT NSW POLICE ARREST OF INNOCENT 80 YEAR OLD MAN WEARING BILLBOARD A COURT HAS FOUND LEGAL THE LAST TIME HE WAS WRONGLY ARRESTED FOR IT. CVNT LIKE CENT AND CANT IS NOT AN OFFENSIVE TERM. LAST TIME COURT CRITICISED HEAVY HANDED VIOLENCE NOW IN HOSPITAL. pic.twitter.com/Ovy942m4tx— chris murphy (@chrismurphys) November 22, 2022
A witness can be heard gasping at the sight of Lim's injured face and a small amount of blood on the tiles.
Police handcuffed Lim then reversed the arrest after noticing the injuries, they said.
He was taken by paramedics to St Vincent's Hospital.
"Internal skull damage diagnose(d)," Chris Murphy, who shared the video online, wrote on Twitter.
Right now in hospital: Condition serious Danny Lim after police violence today. Staff in tears. https://t.co/FeXL36PkDk pic.twitter.com/lM71t49Uh7— chris murphy (@chrismurphys) November 22, 2022
NSW Police said officers arrived at QVB after Lim declined to leave "when asked".
"Police will allege the man was subsequently issued with a move-on direction by officers and failed to comply," a statement said.
"The man's arrest was discontinued after he struggled with police and sustained an injury to his cheekbone."
Lim, a former city councillor and regular sight on city streets, was arrested in 2017 and 2019 for the wearable sign that says "SMILE CVN'T! WHY CVN'T?".
He was successful in the courts on both occasions, with a Sydney magistrate in 2019 noting the law was concerned with what would offend the "hypothetical reasonable person", not someone who was "thin-skinned (or) easily offended".
Police say they have reviewed body-worn video of the incident.
- With AAP.
Australia's still heating up dangerously.
Australia is facing longer fire seasons, more intense tropical cyclones and oceans riddled with acidity, the latest State of the Climate report has found.
The report, released today by the CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology, found the eight years from 2013 to 2020 were the warmest on record, with 2019 taking the top spot for the hottest recorded year.
"Concentrations of greenhouse gases are at the highest levels seen on Earth in at least two million years," director of CSIRO's Climate Science Centre Jaci Brown said.
Since the 1950s, extreme fire weather has increased and fire seasons are starting sooner and ending later.
The report also found in the coming decades Australia will experience increasing air temperatures and decreasing cool-season rain, with short but heavy rains expected. Sea levels will continue to rise and warmer ocean temperatures will mean coral bleaching becomes more likely across the country's coastline.
"We're seeing mass coral bleaching events more often and this year, for the first time, we've seen a mass coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef during a La Nina year," Dr Brown said.
The biennial State of the #Climate report series draws on the latest climate research, encompassing observations, analyses and projections to describe year-to-year variability and longer-term changes in #Australia’s climate (https://t.co/UTlL52Su73)— Geelong Environment (@GlongEnviroInc) November 22, 2022
As those in flood-affected areas could attest to, the intensity of short rainfall events has increased by 10 per cent per storm.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the report was a sobering read.
"Australia is experiencing climate change now, with impacts being felt by many communities, ecosystems and industry sectors," she said in a statement today. "For our environment, for our communities, this report reinforces the urgent need for climate action."
Science Minister Ed Husic said the Labor government was listening to the science.
"We are acting across government to bring down emissions while creating jobs and economic opportunity," he said, pointing to $3 billion set aside from the National Reconstruction Fund for renewables and low-emission technologies.
- With AAP.
Peter Helliar becomes third host to leave The Project.
In case you missed it, Peter Helliar announced he will be following in the footsteps of his co-hosts Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson and finishing up at The Project.
The comedian and presenter shared the news during last night's episode, saying "It's been something on my mind for a while".
"People will read into a situation however they want to read into it but I feel like I need to create some space for some projects that I want to work on."
After eight years at The Project desk, Helliar said his next venture won't see him stepping far away from the screen.
"I feel like there are some things, some new areas, that I'm going into hopefully next year that I need to be present for."
He referenced his The Project co-host's leaving speech in his own, saying: "Carrie, you said something recently that kind of really solidified things – don't blame Carrie, or don't don't thank Carrie – but you said that you are glad you're leaving The Project while still loving it. And I still love the show. I really do. It means a lot to me. It's done amazing things for me."
Helliar went on to joke about his team's recent departures.
"I'm pretty sure there are no more announcements..." he said with a laugh.
How to shield yourself from the so-called “Heroin Chic” revival.
Recently, a headline started to do the rounds proclaiming that "heroin chic" was back.
For those who weren’t around in the mid-90s, the term may not be a familiar one, but for those who were influenced by its muses and promoters, it came with a healthy dose of body image issues.
Today we look at why this body shape ideal - dressed up as a fashion trend - is back in the news and whether the women of 2022 are in a better position to fight off the problematic discussion that comes with it.
