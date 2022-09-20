Live updates
Aussies asked to reflect on Queen’s life during tomorrow's public holiday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the national memorial service for the Queen will allow the county to reflect on the monarch's life of dedication and service.
Queen Elizabeth II will be mourned in a national memorial service at Parliament House in Canberra tomorrow, during a one-off public holiday. The service will be broadcast live across the nation from 11am (AEST) and begin with a minute's silence.
"As we pay tribute to her majesty, I encourage all Australians to reflect on her remarkable life of dedication and service with one minute’s silence at 11am," said Albanese, who will arrive back in Australia today after attending the Queen’s funeral.
"Her Majesty had a deep affection with Australia and Australians have remembered her fondly since her passing. The Queen lived her life with an air of dignity and grace that will be remembered for centuries to come."
Walking along the Thames early on Sunday morning, I was deeply moved by the quiet solidarity of the thousands of people who had queued through the night to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. All walks of life, united in their grief and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/htxh4U8rRn— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 20, 2022
Australian singer Anthony Callea, who sung for the Queen in Sydney in 2006, will perform at the service.
A 1954 painting of the Queen by eight-time Archibald Prize winner Sir William Dargie will be the centrepiece of the service.
Albanese said he and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton would give short tributes to the late monarch.
- With AAP.
UN wants probe into Iranian woman's death.
A top United Nations official has demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman who was held by the country's morality police.
The death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has ignited demonstrations across the country, including the capital, Tehran, where demonstrators chanted against the government and clashed with police.
After years of campaigning against forced hijab, now Iranian women revolution is gaining momentum.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 20, 2022
Across Iran women remove their hijab & burn their headscarves in public.
Compulsory hijab is the main pillar of a gender apartheid regime.#Mahsa_Amini is a symbol of resistance. pic.twitter.com/3YHq7sZheZ
The UN Human Rights Office said Iran's morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf, known as hijab.
It said verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely.
A similar patrol detained Amini last Tuesday, taking her to a police station where she collapsed before she died three days later.
The circumstances leading to the suspicious death in custody of 22-year-old young woman Mahsa Amini, which include allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in custody, must be criminally investigated. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/pcAVeTWUnW— Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) September 16, 2022
Iranian police have denied mistreating Amini and say she died of a heart attack. Authorities say they are investigating the incident.
"Mahsa Amini's tragic death and allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority," said Nada Al-Nashif, the acting UN high commissioner for human rights.
Iran's government did not immediately comment on the statement but has previously criticised the work of UN investigators examining rights issues in the country.
- With AAP.
Plans for occupied regions of Ukraine to vote on joining Russia, met with outrage.
After nearly seven months of war, Russian-backed officials installed in 15 per cent of Ukrainian territory have lined up to request referendums on joining Russia.
The self-styled Donetsk (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republics (LPR), which Putin recognised as independent just before the invasion, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have asked for votes over less than 24 hours.
Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson officials said the referendums would take place in just days - on Friday September 23 through to Monday September 27.
Russia does not fully control any of the four regions, with only about 60 per cent of the Donetsk region in Russian hands.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda both used the word "parody" to describe the planned votes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to turn up for a speech scheduled for 8pm Moscow time (3am Wednesday AEST), where he was expected to address his nation for the first time since the invasion and announce his backing of the public votes.
Russian media are now reporting Putin will address the public tomorrow morning at 8am Moscow time.
#BREAKING: Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address his nation for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine. #9News pic.twitter.com/FJPibI5xHO— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 20, 2022
If Russia formally annexed a vast additional chunk of Ukraine, Putin would essentially be daring the United States and its European allies to risk a direct military confrontation with Russia, the world's biggest nuclear power.
- With AAP.
Tampons and tantrums: Who really is King Charles?
After nearly two weeks of mourning and ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
So, now we turn our attention to the reign of King Charles III, and what kind of king he is gearing up to be.
In today's episode, The Quicky team takes a look at what we can expect as he takes the throne out of the Elizabethan era and into his own.
Feature Image: AAP/Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty.