By Brielle Burns

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the national memorial service for the Queen will allow the county to reflect on the monarch's life of dedication and service.

Queen Elizabeth II will be mourned in a national memorial service at Parliament House in Canberra tomorrow, during a one-off public holiday. The service will be broadcast live across the nation from 11am (AEST) and begin with a minute's silence.

"As we pay tribute to her majesty, I encourage all Australians to reflect on her remarkable life of dedication and service with one minute’s silence at 11am," said Albanese, who will arrive back in Australia today after attending the Queen’s funeral.

"Her Majesty had a deep affection with Australia and Australians have remembered her fondly since her passing. The Queen lived her life with an air of dignity and grace that will be remembered for centuries to come."

Walking along the Thames early on Sunday morning, I was deeply moved by the quiet solidarity of the thousands of people who had queued through the night to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. All walks of life, united in their grief and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/htxh4U8rRn — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 20, 2022

Australian singer Anthony Callea, who sung for the Queen in Sydney in 2006, will perform at the service.

A 1954 painting of the Queen by eight-time Archibald Prize winner Sir William Dargie will be the centrepiece of the service.

Albanese said he and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton would give short tributes to the late monarch.

- With AAP.