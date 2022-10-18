New weather warnings for saturated states, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
New weather warnings for saturated east coast of Australia.
There is no end in sight for the rain and floods hitting NSW and Victoria, with already saturated catchments due for a further soaking.
Rain and thunderstorms developing over central Australia will begin to move toward eastern states, including NSW and Victoria, where major flooding is already occurring.
A low pressure system will weaken but be followed by more rain at the weekend.
The downpours could cause renewed flooding along rivers in parts of the northwest, central west and southwest inland catchments, which are already inundated from months of persistent rain.
"We're so grateful for everybody who has put their hands to the pump to fill sandbags and deliver them."— News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) October 18, 2022
Mayor of the Murray River Council, Chris Bilkey, tells @mjrowland68 Echuca and Moama are expecting even more significant flooding in coming days. pic.twitter.com/bgJxMvl1cI
Residents in East Moama, near the NSW/Victorian border, have been told to evacuate by 1pm on Wednesday.
Communities in Victoria's north are on high alert with the swollen Murray River expected to break its banks in the coming days.
Echuca residents have spent the past few days building a makeshift flood levee from sandbags to try and protect thousands of homes and businesses.
This is at Johnny & Lyle in Echuca. There’s a lot to say about the community up here. (Food/coffee great too) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVa5SVNzFA— Izabella Staskowski (@IzaStaskowski) October 17, 2022
Flood warnings are also in place for towns along the Loddon, Campaspe and Goulburn rivers.
Up to 400 Australian Defence Force personnel are being deployed across the state to help with sandbagging, rescues and deliveries of supplies to flooded communities.
- With AAP
Royal tour Down Under in 2024.
A royal visit is on the cards as part of a program of events to mark the 200th birthday of the NSW Parliament.
The "much-anticipated" tour in 2024 will be the highlight of bicentenary celebrations for Australia's first legislative body, the NSW Legislative Council, which is now also known as the upper house.
A statement issued by the NSW Parliament did not say which royals will be visiting but there has been previous speculation that King Charles will travel to Australia early in his reign.
The Royals will be touring Australia in 2024, but it's not confirmed which members of the Royal Family will be coming. pic.twitter.com/H00nzwTGl1— The Project (@theprojecttv) October 18, 2022
"It was during the first royal tour to Australia in 1954 that Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to the NSW Parliament and christened it Australia's 'Mother Parliament'," the statement issued on Tuesday said.
The Legislative Council was established in 1823 and held its first meeting in 1824.
"In celebrating the bicentenary of the Legislative Council, we celebrate its role in our parliamentary democracy," NSW Governor Margaret Beazley said.
A program of events will be held leading up to the 200th anniversary of the council's first meeting in 2024.
- With AAP
James Corden apologises for behaviour at NYC restaurant.
Talk show host James Corden has apologised to New York's Balthazar restaurant, after the owner slammed him for alleged behaviour during recent visits.
On October 17, McNally posted a photo of Corden to his Instagram account, calling him a "cretin of a man" who had behaved so badly on at least two occasions that he felt the need to publicly out him.
"James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," McNally said.
In the first alleged incident, in June, McNally said Corden demanded two free rounds of drinks for him and his friends after he presented a hair that was found on his food.
James Corden Apologized After Being Banned from NYC Restaurant: Owner https://t.co/lJVSm5EUMw— People (@people) October 18, 2022
In another alleged episode on October 9, McNally said Corden flipped out when the egg yolk omelette his wife had ordered was found to have a little egg white in it.
Nine hours after the initial post, McNally posted an update.
"James Corden just called me and apologised profusely," McNally wrote. "Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not. But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So come back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is forgiven."
It's not the first negative review of Corden to do the rounds. Catch up on Chelsea McLaughlin's runthrough below:
READ: Why everyone is talking about James Corden not being... nice.
Meet the women whose jobs deal with death.
What would you do if you found out you had a terminal illness?
Would you be able to wrap up your life admin on your own? Would you be able to handle friends and family? Would you be able to juggle all that with medical appointments and treatment? And what happens to your story after you're gone?
Meet Helen and Judy. Helen is a Death Doula and her life's work is helping those who know the end is near through those final stages with respect and care. Judy is an end of life biographer who collects the stories of those leaving the world in order for those who are left behind to know them for a lifetime after.
We also catch up with a couple who know the end isn't far for one of them, to find out how these women help them get through the toughest times.
