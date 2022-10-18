New weather warnings for saturated states, and everything women are talking about today.

By Gemma Bath

There is no end in sight for the rain and floods hitting NSW and Victoria, with already saturated catchments due for a further soaking.

Rain and thunderstorms developing over central Australia will begin to move toward eastern states, including NSW and Victoria, where major flooding is already occurring.

A low pressure system will weaken but be followed by more rain at the weekend.

The downpours could cause renewed flooding along rivers in parts of the northwest, central west and southwest inland catchments, which are already inundated from months of persistent rain.

"We're so grateful for everybody who has put their hands to the pump to fill sandbags and deliver them."



Mayor of the Murray River Council, Chris Bilkey, tells @mjrowland68 Echuca and Moama are expecting even more significant flooding in coming days. pic.twitter.com/bgJxMvl1cI — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) October 18, 2022

Residents in East Moama, near the NSW/Victorian border, have been told to evacuate by 1pm on Wednesday.

Communities in Victoria's north are on high alert with the swollen Murray River expected to break its banks in the coming days.

Echuca residents have spent the past few days building a makeshift flood levee from sandbags to try and protect thousands of homes and businesses.

This is at Johnny & Lyle in Echuca. There’s a lot to say about the community up here. (Food/coffee great too) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YVa5SVNzFA — Izabella Staskowski (@IzaStaskowski) October 17, 2022

Flood warnings are also in place for towns along the Loddon, Campaspe and Goulburn rivers.

Up to 400 Australian Defence Force personnel are being deployed across the state to help with sandbagging, rescues and deliveries of supplies to flooded communities.

- With AAP