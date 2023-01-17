Live updates
Mum-of-two found dead in Sydney apartment remembered as "kind-hearted and selfless".
A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder after a young mother-of-two was found dead inside a western Sydney unit.
The body of 28-year-old Dayna Isaac was found in a Penrith unit on Monday afternoon.
Her burned-out car was found in bushland nearby and is being examined.
The NSW Police tactical operations unit arrested the 32-year-old man at a house 5km away in Cranebrook yesterday morning.
"We are aware that there was a relationship between the two," Acting Superintendent Carlene Mahoney told reporters.
"It was a long relationship as a friendship and recently become more intimate over the last couple of months and that's as far as we're aware."
Dayna, who was the mother of two young girls, has been remembered as the "most beautiful, kind-hearted and selfless" person, a close friend of Dayna's told the Daily Mail.
"She lit up the room and was the life of the party," she said.
Dayna is the second woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia in 2023.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of Dayna's, who said she was taken away too soon by "the hands of evil".
The man was taken to Penrith Police station and charged with murder. He is due to appear at Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Greta Thunberg detained at German coal protest.
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by police as she rushed to try and jump into a coal mine during a protest in Germany.
Thunberg was detained at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, where she sat with a group of protesters near the edge of the mine.
"We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate," a policeman said to the group, according to Reuters footage.
"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity," a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding one activist had jumped into the mine.
It was not yet clear what would happen to Thunberg or the group she was detained with, or whether the activist who jumped into the mine was injured, the spokesperson said.
Thunberg was carried away by three policemen and held by one arm at a spot further away from the edge of the mine where she was previously sat with the group.
She was then escorted back towards police vans.
- With AAP.
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley's daughters, as 54-year-old farewelled this weekend.
Elvis Presley's iconic Memphis estate, Graceland, will go to Lisa Marie Presley's daughters, following the 54-year-old's death.
The singer died on January 12, hours after being taken to hospital for a medical emergency.
According to Yahoo Entertainment, the estate will be passed down to Lisa Marie's three surviving daughters, 33-year-old Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood.
A public memorial service for Lisa Marie will be held on the mansion's front lawn at 9am on Sunday, according to a representative of Keough.
"Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie," the representative told Yahoo.
"In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation."
It was previously announced that the singer will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.
- With AAP.
