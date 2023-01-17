By Brielle Burns

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder after a young mother-of-two was found dead inside a western Sydney unit.

The body of 28-year-old Dayna Isaac was found in a Penrith unit on Monday afternoon.

Her burned-out car was found in bushland nearby and is being examined.

The NSW Police tactical operations unit arrested the 32-year-old man at a house 5km away in Cranebrook yesterday morning.

"We are aware that there was a relationship between the two," Acting Superintendent Carlene Mahoney told reporters.

"It was a long relationship as a friendship and recently become more intimate over the last couple of months and that's as far as we're aware."

Dayna, who was the mother of two young girls, has been remembered as the "most beautiful, kind-hearted and selfless" person, a close friend of Dayna's told the Daily Mail.

"She lit up the room and was the life of the party," she said.

Dayna is the second woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia in 2023.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of Dayna's, who said she was taken away too soon by "the hands of evil".

The man was taken to Penrith Police station and charged with murder. He is due to appear at Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.



- With AAP.