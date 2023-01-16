Live updates
Man arrested after 28yo woman found dead in Sydney apartment.
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a unit in western Sydney.
The body of the woman, believed to be aged 28, was found by a woman known to her inside the unit in Penrith yesterday afternoon.
"About 4.15pm (Monday 16 January 2023), a woman attended Penrith Police Station to report she had found a body inside a unit on Colless Street," NSW Police said in a statement.
"Officers from Nepean Police Area Command attended the unit and found the body of a woman inside."
A man has been taken into police custody as inquiries continue after a woman’s body was found in a Penrith home unit yesterday. https://t.co/AjYO9Z18RS— NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) January 16, 2023
Her burned out car was found in bushland nearby and is being forensically examined.
The NSW Police tactical operations unit arrested a 32-year-old man at a house in Cranebrook, five kilometres away, earlier this morning.
He is helping police with their investigation.
Aussie teacher in Nepal plane crash remembered as "kind" man.
Tributes are flowing for an Australian man named among the dozens of passengers killed in a plane crash in Nepal.
He has been named as as 29-year-old Myron William Love, from Sydney, but his death has not been confirmed by the Australian government.
Love has been identified as a casual teacher from Bronte and an avid surfer, cyclist, photographer and traveller.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that one Australian was on board and it was "urgently seeking to confirm the welfare of the Australian".
"Owing to our privacy obligations we are unable to provide further comment," the department said yesterday in a statement.
The Yeti Airlines plane went down en route to Pokhara from the capital Kathmandu on Sunday.
The reason for the crash remains unknown with clear weather reported but the plane's black boxes containing flight data and cockpit voice recordings have been located, with hopes the new information will reveal what happened.
A friend of Love's has shared a post on Instagram, paying tribute to "a truly kind, fun, energetic man we will forever love".
"It is with extreme sadness to say we have lost one of the best humans I have ever known," a Sydney-based artist using the Instagram handle lesjak_atton posted, according to AAP.
"Myron was one of the loves of my life.
"I send all my love to those who need it right now."
A Sydney teacher - who was on board a flight that crashed in a Nepalese town - is feared dead.— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 16, 2023
The tragedy is one of the deadliest disasters in Nepal's troubled aviation history, with 68 people confirmed dead and four others missing. @RuthWW #9News
MORE: https://t.co/fG7A1EWwDX pic.twitter.com/oSAcwmeelT
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the crash was "incredibly sad news".
"The government is aware an Australian was on board and is urgently seeking information from Nepalese officials on the welfare of that passenger," he wrote on Twitter.
Nepali authorities had recovered 70 bodies from the flight carrying 72 people, as of early this morning.
Jeremy Clarkson emails apology to Meghan and Harry.
Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson says he emailed Prince Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day to apologise for his column about the Duchess of Sussex.
In a piece for The Sun, the 62-year-old wrote that he hated Meghan "on a cellular level" and "dreams of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".
Harry later addressed the comments in an ITV interview, saying, "What [Clarkson] said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it's acceptable to treat women that way."
Clarkson, who responded to the backlash he received in a Tweet last month, shared a lengthy post on Instagram earlier today, explaining he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to tell them he was "profoundly sorry".
"One of the strange things I’ve noticed in recent times is that whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologise for something, no matter how heartfelt or profound that apology may be, it’s never enough for the people who called for it in the first place," he wrote.
"So I’m going to try and buck the trend this morning with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column recently about Meghan Markle. I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head."
Clarkson went on to say he usually reads his column to someone else before filing "but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry" so pressed send.
"When the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded."
"We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up."
In response, Harry and Meghan have released their own statement, calling Clarkson out on his "longstanding" tendency to spread "hate rhetoric" and claiming he "solely" wrote to Harry on Christmas Day.
"While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny," a spokesman for the Sussexes said in a statement, according to the Mirror.
"Unless each of his other pieces were also written 'in a hurry', as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has responded to Jeremy Clarkson's Instagram apology posted earlier today (and addressed his claim that he emailed the couple in December): pic.twitter.com/DI6YdLIG5a— Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 16, 2023
