By Brielle Burns

Tributes are flowing for an Australian man named among the dozens of passengers killed in a plane crash in Nepal.

He has been named as as 29-year-old Myron William Love, from Sydney, but his death has not been confirmed by the Australian government.

Love has been identified as a casual teacher from Bronte and an avid surfer, cyclist, photographer and traveller.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that one Australian was on board and it was "urgently seeking to confirm the welfare of the Australian".

"Owing to our privacy obligations we are unable to provide further comment," the department said yesterday in a statement.

The Yeti Airlines plane went down en route to Pokhara from the capital Kathmandu on Sunday.

The reason for the crash remains unknown with clear weather reported but the plane's black boxes containing flight data and cockpit voice recordings have been located, with hopes the new information will reveal what happened.

A friend of Love's has shared a post on Instagram, paying tribute to "a truly kind, fun, energetic man we will forever love".

"It is with extreme sadness to say we have lost one of the best humans I have ever known," a Sydney-based artist using the Instagram handle lesjak_atton posted, according to AAP.

"Myron was one of the loves of my life.

"I send all my love to those who need it right now."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the crash was "incredibly sad news".

"The government is aware an Australian was on board and is urgently seeking information from Nepalese officials on the welfare of that passenger," he wrote on Twitter.

Nepali authorities had recovered 70 bodies from the flight carrying 72 people, as of early this morning.

- With AAP and Reuters