By Brielle Burns

Anthony Albanese is on his way to London with Governor-General David Hurley and their partners to attend the Queen's funeral on Monday.

The PM, who left Sydney last night, will attend multiple events ahead of the occasion.

"I feel a real sense of history here and a sense of privilege in representing Australia along with the governor-general and the acting high commissioner," Albanese told ABC Radio.

"That sense of history and the longevity of service and the dedication to service that Queen Elizabeth had over those seven decades is one of the reasons why there is an outpouring of emotion."

I sat down with @danriversitv from the UK's @itvnews before departing for London where I will represent Australia at the State Funeral Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/HgDQjoNabT — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 15, 2022

Travelling with Albanese will be 10 everyday Australians representing each state and territory, including Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott.

After arriving in London, the prime minister will sign a book of condolence for the late monarch at Lancaster House, will view the Queen lying in state and have a one-on-one meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. A reception with the King will also be held with other Commonwealth leaders.

Meanwhile, Welsh activists will protest the monarchy during the King's first visit to Wales since ascending the throne.

Demonstrators to protest monarchy outside Cardiff Castle as King Charles III visits Waleshttps://t.co/zKgM5jh5Za pic.twitter.com/FM28IAoirl — WalesOnline 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WalesOnline) September 15, 2022

Charles will visit three locations during his day-long tour of Cardiff on Friday, including Cardiff Castle, where he will meet a silent demonstration.

Those attending the rally are expected to stand and hold signs with slogans such as "Why a Monarchy?" and "Real democracy now".

Campaigners say they want the Welsh public to consider whether a future without the monarchy is possible.

- With AAP.