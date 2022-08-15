Two Sydney women were shot dead in a targeted ‘assassination’. Here's everything we know.

A mother-of-two and her friend were heading for a night out when they were killed in a targeted shooting in Sydney on Saturday night.

Lametta Fadlallah, who has links to organised crime, and her hairdresser friend, Amy Hazouri, were killed after a hail of bullets struck their car in the southwest Sydney suburb of Panania just before 9pm.

Fadlallah, 48, could not be revived and died at the scene, while 39-year-old Hazouri was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition where she later died.

"This is an appalling attack on two women, who lost their lives in a planned murder and assassination that's happened in a public street in Sydney," Homicide Squad commander Danny Doherty told media on Sunday.

"It's not acceptable by any standards. It's unprecedented, really, and we're determined to get the answers for the family."

Watch: Homicide Squad commander Danny Doherty addresses the media. Post continues below.

A 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were also in the car at the time of the incident and were left incredibly shaken but physically unhurt, Detective Superintendent Doherty said.

Police believe the shooting occurred at Hendy Avenue, Panania, before the vehicle travelled to Weston St, Revesby, where emergency services were called.

Burned-out cars were located in nearby suburbs in the hours following the attack and police are investigating if the vehicles are linked.

"These are the hallmarks of a planned attack; it was methodical, it was planned," he said.

Here's everything we know about the attack.

A connection with Sydney's underworld.

Police are familiar with Fadlallah for having past connections to underworld figures.