200 rescued from NSW floods in 24 hours, and everything women are talking about this morning.

200 rescued from NSW floods as dozens of SA schools closed.
Hundreds of people have been rescued from flood waters, as central-west NSW continues to battle over 60 days of severe weather.
In the 24 hours until Tuesday morning, the SES had performed 222 flood rescues and received 909 requests for help.
About 100 people were rescued from roofs in the central-west town of Eugowra and extensive flood damage was seen in nearby Molong.
People have been told to evacuate from the town of Forbes, as the Lachlan River is rising faster than anticipated. The SES say people need to get out by 7am this morning or risk being cut off.
The Bureau of Meteorology said major flooding would occur at Forbes from early on Tuesday and water levels would peak around 10.8 metres on Wednesday - similar to the level reached in the June 1952 flood.
"This is a very serious situation," Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said on Monday. "The entire central-west of NSW has been hit very hard in the last 24 hours.
"The ground is so saturated, that all it takes is one heavy downpour to cause the type of life-threatening flash flooding we have experienced overnight and into today."
"This (severe weather) event is now in its 62nd day and every day it throws up new challenges."
#BREAKING: Over 220 people have been rescued from dangerous flood waters in NSW in the past 24 hours.— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 14, 2022
International aid has now been called in to help with the unfolding disaster.#9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/vLANldS11g
Four people died in the last 62 days as a result of the severe weather, although no deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours, she said.
Twelve flood rescue operators from New Zealand arrived today to support exhausted SES crews in Parkes.
Meanwhile, 24 schools and preschools in South Australia will remain closed and 30,000 homes are without power after South Australia was hit with storms over the weekend.
The state was hit with more than 423,000 lightning strikes, damaging winds and torrential rain on Saturday, causing the worst blackout since the statewide outage in 2016, with more than 500 reports of wires down and minor flooding.
- With AAP.
PM to meet with China's President Xi today.
China and Australia appear ready to mend their fractured relationship as the leaders of the two nations prepare for a highly anticipated meeting.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit this afternoon.
It's the first time since 2016 an Australian and Chinese leader have had a one-on-one meeting.
A six-year diplomatic freeze between Australia and China will end today at a landmark meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping. @ccroucher9 #9News pic.twitter.com/25B6eetnlf— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 14, 2022
While Albanese would not reveal what he plans to discuss with the president, he considered it a success that a meeting was taking place.
"For six years we have not had any dialogue and it is not in Australia's interest to not have dialogue with our major trading partners," he told reporters in Bali.
"We will have a constructive dialogue. I will put Australia's position on a range of issues, and of course, Australia's positions on most of those is very well known."
China's trade sanctions on Australian products, security muscle-flexing and relationship with Russia provide a backdrop for the meeting.
The prime minister's meeting comes after Xi met United States President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon.
- With AAP.
Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to father after Days of Our Lives star's death.
Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father and Emmy-winning actor John Aniston, who has died aged 89.
The Friends star paid tribute to her father in a post on Instagram, sharing John, who served in the US Navy, died on Friday, Veteran's Day.
"Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston," Jennifer wrote alongside a series of photos of her dad.
"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."
John was best-known for his long-running role on Days of Our Lives as family patriarch Victor Kiriakis.
Earlier this year, he was presented a lifetime achievement Emmy, with Jennifer honouring him via video.
"It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognise the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad," Jennifer said at the time.
John was married twice, most recently to Sherry Rooney. He had two children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston, and a stepson, John Melick.
- With AAP.
The sex act that’s now against the law, but how do you prove it?
South Australia has recently come on board with enacting laws outlawing a sly and dangerous form of sexual assault that blurs the lines of consent.
Stealthing, or the nonconsensual removal of a condom during intercourse is now outlawed across several Australian states and territories but when we shared the latest news on this on social media, the comments section voiced a fear that many shared… how do you prove it?
Today we look at when stealthing laws have actually found someone guilty and how we expect them to be handled in courts across the country.
