200 rescued from NSW floods in 24 hours, and everything women are talking about this morning.

By Brielle Burns

Hundreds of people have been rescued from flood waters, as central-west NSW continues to battle over 60 days of severe weather.

In the 24 hours until Tuesday morning, the SES had performed 222 flood rescues and received 909 requests for help.

About 100 people were rescued from roofs in the central-west town of Eugowra and extensive flood damage was seen in nearby Molong.

People have been told to evacuate from the town of Forbes, as the Lachlan River is rising faster than anticipated. The SES say people need to get out by 7am this morning or risk being cut off.

The Bureau of Meteorology said major flooding would occur at Forbes from early on Tuesday and water levels would peak around 10.8 metres on Wednesday - similar to the level reached in the June 1952 flood.

"This is a very serious situation," Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said on Monday. "The entire central-west of NSW has been hit very hard in the last 24 hours.

"The ground is so saturated, that all it takes is one heavy downpour to cause the type of life-threatening flash flooding we have experienced overnight and into today."

"This (severe weather) event is now in its 62nd day and every day it throws up new challenges."

#BREAKING: Over 220 people have been rescued from dangerous flood waters in NSW in the past 24 hours.



International aid has now been called in to help with the unfolding disaster.

Four people died in the last 62 days as a result of the severe weather, although no deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours, she said.

Twelve flood rescue operators from New Zealand arrived today to support exhausted SES crews in Parkes.

Meanwhile, 24 schools and preschools in South Australia will remain closed and 30,000 homes are without power after South Australia was hit with storms over the weekend.

The state was hit with more than 423,000 lightning strikes, damaging winds and torrential rain on Saturday, causing the worst blackout since the statewide outage in 2016, with more than 500 reports of wires down and minor flooding.

- With AAP.