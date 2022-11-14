Medibank hackers have now released sensitive customer data relating to mental health treatment.

By Isabella Ross

Hackers behind the Medibank cyber attack have released more sensitive customer data relating to mental health treatment.

The file was posted on the dark web on Monday, including 500 records for people who have had diagnoses of mental illness, among other medical conditions. Medibank chief executive David Koczkar apologised for the release of the sensitive information.

Medibank has said they won't pay any ransom to the hacker that stole all its customer data, after revealing almost 500,000 health claims have been accessed.

Australia's largest health insurer says the names, dates of birth, address, phone numbers and email addresses of its 9.7 million former and current customers have been accessed, along with the Medicare and passport numbers of some customers.

Last week, the hackers and ransomware group behind the Medibank attack posted a file labelled “abortions” on the dark web.

The now public file - a spreadsheet - included the names and private details of 303 patients and policyholders relating to terminations.

The hackers had also released a set of customer detail files named "good-list" and "naughty-list". The “naughty” list reportedly included health claims related to drug and mental health issues.

"The weaponisation of people's private information in an effort to extort payment is malicious, and it is an attack on the most vulnerable members of our community," Medibank’s chief executive said in a statement.

Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil has said what occurred is “morally reprehensible and it is criminal”.

With AAP.