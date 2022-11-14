Live updates
Medibank hackers have now released sensitive customer data relating to mental health treatment.
Hackers behind the Medibank cyber attack have released more sensitive customer data relating to mental health treatment.
The file was posted on the dark web on Monday, including 500 records for people who have had diagnoses of mental illness, among other medical conditions. Medibank chief executive David Koczkar apologised for the release of the sensitive information.
Medibank has said they won't pay any ransom to the hacker that stole all its customer data, after revealing almost 500,000 health claims have been accessed.
Australia's largest health insurer says the names, dates of birth, address, phone numbers and email addresses of its 9.7 million former and current customers have been accessed, along with the Medicare and passport numbers of some customers.
Last week, the hackers and ransomware group behind the Medibank attack posted a file labelled “abortions” on the dark web.
The now public file - a spreadsheet - included the names and private details of 303 patients and policyholders relating to terminations.
The hackers had also released a set of customer detail files named "good-list" and "naughty-list". The “naughty” list reportedly included health claims related to drug and mental health issues.
"The weaponisation of people's private information in an effort to extort payment is malicious, and it is an attack on the most vulnerable members of our community," Medibank’s chief executive said in a statement.
Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil has said what occurred is “morally reprehensible and it is criminal”.
With AAP.
"A horrific incident." Five teenagers fighting for life after Sydney car crash.
Five teenagers are fighting for life after a high-speed, single-vehicle, fiery crash on Sydney's lower north shore, as police declare a critical incident investigation.
Police say they terminated a pursuit of the Holden Commodore, which was allegedly being driven by a 16-year-old girl, shortly before it left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames on Sunday in Cammeray.
Commander of the North Shore Police Area Command, Detective Superintendent Paul Devaney says prior to the crash, officers had been called to reports of a fight in nearby Wollstonecraft, allegedly involving the teens.
"Police were called to a report that a male had been assaulted by four other persons, and obviously that vehicle was connected to that incident," he told reporters on Monday.
"A 17-year-old male was assaulted. We believe he had organised to meet the occupants of (the car) but the reason for that meeting is yet to be determined."
#Breaking: Multiple people have been injured in a car crash following a police pursuit in Sydney's north lower shore l @taylorryan_10 pic.twitter.com/Ykny0TSlSq— 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) November 13, 2022
The car which belonged to a 18-year-old male passenger, failed to stop for police who gave chase before twice ending the pursuit for safety reasons.
"This was a horrific incident that is likely to have lifelong consequences for all involved," Det Supt Devaney said. "The actions of police who dragged the injured teens from the burning wreck were nothing short of heroic. If they didn't remove those occupants from the vehicle I'd think we had a fatality for sure."
A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly driving the sedan, has head and spinal injuries, while a second 16-year-old girl has head and facial injuries.
The back-seat passengers included an 18-year-old man, who has head and chest injuries, and two male youths, both 17. They are suffering spinal injuries, with one also being treated for abdominal injuries.
All are reported to be in a critical condition, some in induced comas, in Royal North Shore Hospital. A critical incident team from Blue Mountains Police Area Command is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident under Strike Force Mulvany.
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision or who witnessed the crash to come forward.
With AAP.
The glaring issue with anonymous gossip accounts.
The MTV EMAs took place in Germany this morning, with Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance. We break down the big moments, and performances that packed a punch.
And are we about to get a Devil Wears Prada sequel? Two of the stars of the original movie have given interviews hinting they might be interested – but what exactly would that look like, 16 years on from the first film?
Plus, rumours are swirling that Pete Davidson and Em Rata are dating, but we're more interested in the source than the speculation... We take you through the recent problematic posts from a certain anonymous gossip account, and why it might be time to unfollow.
Get The Spill in your ears now:
Australia and China prepare to come face to face at G20.
Anticipation is building for a potential meeting between the leaders of Australia and China as they prepare to touch down in Indonesia for the G20 summit.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has already confirmed a meeting in Bali with United States President Joe Biden, but the question remains as to whether Mr Xi and Mr Albanese will meet.
If it goes ahead, it will be the first time in six years leaders of Australia and China have had a formal meeting.
On Sunday, the final day of the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, the prime minister had a 40-minute catch-up with Mr Biden.
A great discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden about the shared challenges we face, and how Australia and the United States are working together to solve them. pic.twitter.com/DaPiW5Ytcf— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 13, 2022
The pair discussed security deals, the climate and engagement with the Pacific.
But Mr Albanese would not reveal if the president gave him any clues about what he will discuss with Mr Xi.
"President Biden can speak for himself and I'll speak for myself on the terms in which Australia engages," he told reporters in Phnom Penh
"(Australia) will engage constructively in dialogue with the countries that wish to engage with us.
"I've said that we should co-operate with China where we can and that's what we're doing."
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has invited Mr Albanese to give a key note speech at the B20 meeting which brings together business and political leaders from the world's strongest economies.
Global recovery from the pandemic and taming inflation impacting economies will be key themes of his speech.
Tackling climate change will also feature heavily during the summit.
Leaders will also discuss global food insecurity, worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the global response to pandemics.
More evacuations, flash flooding in NSW.
A helicopter has been sent to the Central Tablelands town of Molong to rescue people trapped in rising floodwaters as storms drench communities in inland NSW.
The town, near Orange, is completely isolated by floodwaters, with flash flooding making it too dangerous to evacuate.
A shipping container making its way down main street, is not a sight you see everyday in the little village of Molong. Nearly 90mms of rain in Orange hasn’t helped it’s cause either. @7NEWSCentWest @7NewsSydney @7NewsAustralia #nswfloods pic.twitter.com/2bES1FzaSN— Christopher Tan (@christophert77) November 13, 2022
The SES is warning people in Molong's low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
Heavy widespread rain has led to dangerous flash flooding across much of NSW.
In the 24 hours to Monday morning, the NSW State Emergency Service had responded to 33 flood rescues and 462 requests for help.
The SES said a rescue was underway for a man trapped in his car in the central-western town of Alectown, who called for help just before 4am on Monday.
Police and Rural Fire Service personnel have spotted the vehicle and a helicopter has been deployed to help rescue the man.
Meanwhile, people in low-lying parts of the central-western town of Canowindra have been urged to evacuate immediately because of high river levels and dangerous flash flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning for the mid-north coast, the Hunter, the Central Tablelands, the northwest slopes and plains, the central-west slopes and plains, upper western and Northern Tablelands districts.
The bureau says the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will be monitored and further warnings issued if necessary.
Six dead, dozens injured in Istanbul bomb blast.
Six people have been killed and 53 others wounded by an explosion in a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul overnight, in an incident President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism".
The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey's largest city, had been crowded with weekend crowds of shoppers, tourists and families.
Turkish President Erdogan on blast in Istanbul:— TRT World (@trtworld) November 13, 2022
- 6 people dead, 53 others injured
- Wishing Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives
- Türkiye not to bow down to terrorism
- All the perpetrators to be identified pic.twitter.com/r75oGEgfev
"Our people can rest assured that the culprits behind the attack will be punished as they deserve," Erdogan told a news conference, adding that initial information suggested "a woman played a part" in it.
"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism.
Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
-With AAP.
Jackie O temporarily stepping down from radio show with Kyle Sandilands.
Radio presenter Jackie O Henderson announced on Monday she was taking weeks off her KIIS FM breakfast show with Kyle Sandilands, to rest months after contracting COVID-19.
She said on air she had been struggling to recover and having major fatigue after testing positive a while ago, and needed proper rest.
"Ever since picking up that virus, I've been to the doctor several times and he said because I've been pushing myself every day, after the show all I've been doing is sleeping and I'm not getting better," Henderson explained.
Sandilands said he could hear that she had "got worse", saying she could not laugh without prompting a coughing fit.
"You know how much this show means to me. You know how much I push through everything, and I would not be doing this unless I absolutely had to," Henderson continued.
"[Her doctor] basically said, 'If you keep doing this, this is going to get much worse,' and I've taken his advice," she said.
She did not give a return date, simply stating she would be off for "a couple of weeks".
Esther Perel On How A Break Could Save Your Relationship.
Divorce rates reportedly spiked in the wake of the global pandemic, many relationships struggling the extended time stuck inside together.
Today, we speak to world renowned relationship expert Esther Perel to look at whether taking a break from a partner can actually be the start of the next chapter, or whether the need for space heralds the beginning of the end.
