Queen's children surround coffin at vigil.
The King was joined by his brothers and sister as they surrounded the Queen's coffin during a short vigil at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at the four sides of the oak coffin.
They stood alongside four suited members of the Royal Company of Archers, who were standing guard dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with longbows and a quiver of arrows.
It came shortly after the public were able to process past the Queen's coffin for the first time since her death on Thursday.
The Archers have been completing 20-minute periods of standing guard at the coffin, which will remain at St Giles' for 24 hours before it is taken to London to lie in state.
Queen Elizabeth II's children have held a historic public vigil by her coffin in Edinburgh. @CGreenbank9 #9News— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 12, 2022
DETAILS: https://t.co/P92nfLKIUM pic.twitter.com/ZQ4m5afZfQ
Earlier in the day, the King addressed MPs in Parliament, telling them "I cannot but help feel the weight of history which surrounds us".
"While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation," he told MPs at a ceremony in Westminster Hall.
"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."
- With AAP.
Melissa Caddick's husband an early suspect, inquest hears.
The inquest into the presumed death of conwoman Melissa Caddick has been told her husband was a suspect in her disappearance early into the investigation.
Three police officers who took Anthony Koletti's missing person's report were concerned by the confusing accounts he provided, while another suspected he knew of her "whereabouts," Louise Coleman, junior counsel assisting the coroner, said yesterday.
Koletti is due to give evidence at his wife's inquest and was present at the NSW Coroners Court in Lidcombe, as well as her parents Barbara and Ted Grimley and brother Adam Grimley.
Sergeant Trent Riley wrote in July 2021 that Koletti told him "several lies, (and) that his story had changed multiple times".
One senior officer was of the view that Koletti likely killed Caddick, Coleman said.
Melissa Caddick’s husband was suspected of being involved in 2020 disappearance, inquest hears https://t.co/pIQjHjjG9l— Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 12, 2022
Koletti has never been charged over the disappearance.
Caddick's victims, mostly family and friends, lost $20-$30 million through her Ponzi scheme used to fund her lavish lifestyle.
The inquest continues.
- With AAP.
106,000 NSW women experienced new or escalating DV during first year of pandemic.
This story includes descriptions of sexual assault/ domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.
Domestic and family violence fuelled by COVID-19 restrictions could cost the NSW economy $14 million a day by 2026, new research has found.
According to a study commissioned by the NSW Council of Social Service, 106,000 women in NSW experienced new or escalating domestic violence during the first year of the pandemic.
The accrued cost of the harm from violence in 2020 is expected to reach $3.3 billion in direct economic costs and $21.3 billion in pain, suffering and premature mortality over six years.
"This research presents the horrifying picture that too many women in NSW are robbed of the basic human right to feel safe in their own homes," NCOSS chief executive Joanna Quilty said in a statement yesterday.
"The international research is clear and this research backs it up - domestic and family violence increases dramatically in the wake of large-scale disasters."
A stark rise in #domesticviolence #familyviolence during the #COVID19 pandemic will cost the NSW economy more than $3 billion by 2025, according to new research that estimates 60,000 women experienced abuse for the first time in 2020. https://t.co/a8N73QSUS9— UNSW Gendered Violence Research Network (@UNSW_GVRN) September 11, 2022
The cost isn't only about the direct impact on victims. The study notes $262 million in second-generation costs - the price of caring for children in violent homes.
The research says NSW's per-capita spend on domestic violence specialist support services is three times lower than Victoria's, which sits at $94.30 per capita, compared to $32.40 in NSW.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Titles, tiffs and tears: The royal family after Elizabeth.
Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away late last week, we have been inundated with wall to wall royal coverage, with the family's every movement tracked to see how they are handling the loss of the monarch who reigned over the UK and Commonwealth for 70 years.
From public walkabouts to official ceremonies and plans in place for the sendoff, there is much to be witnessed as the institution farewells a woman who is incredibly respected by some, and very much hated by others.
Today, The Quicky looks at how the royals are handling this moment in time, as the Commonwealth takes a hard look at what this means moving forward.
Feature Image: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty/Facebook.