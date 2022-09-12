By Brielle Burns

The King was joined by his brothers and sister as they surrounded the Queen's coffin during a short vigil at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at the four sides of the oak coffin.

They stood alongside four suited members of the Royal Company of Archers, who were standing guard dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with longbows and a quiver of arrows.

It came shortly after the public were able to process past the Queen's coffin for the first time since her death on Thursday.

The Archers have been completing 20-minute periods of standing guard at the coffin, which will remain at St Giles' for 24 hours before it is taken to London to lie in state.

Queen Elizabeth II's children have held a historic public vigil by her coffin in Edinburgh. @CGreenbank9 #9News



DETAILS: https://t.co/P92nfLKIUM pic.twitter.com/ZQ4m5afZfQ — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 12, 2022

Earlier in the day, the King addressed MPs in Parliament, telling them "I cannot but help feel the weight of history which surrounds us".

"While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation," he told MPs at a ceremony in Westminster Hall.

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

- With AAP.