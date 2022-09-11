By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

It's been a heavy weekend in news.

Our news feeds have been filled with tributes and updates since Queen Elizabeth II's death. If you feel a bit lost in it all, my colleague Isabella Ross has rounded up what happens next following her death.

Yesterday also marked 21 years since 9/11. Here, a survivor shares her story.

As we start a new week, these are the top news stories you need to know today.

1. Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh as corgis to be rehomed by Prince Andrew.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has arrived in Edinburgh after a six-hour journey from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands, past tens of thousands of mourners lining the route.

Shortly after 10am on Sunday, a hearse carrying Elizabeth's oak coffin emerged from the gates of Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday aged 96.

Crowds massed in the centre of Edinburgh to greet the cortege, which included the Queen's daughter Princess Anne, as it made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it was met by a military guard of honour. Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland then carried the coffin to the throne room of the palace where it will remain overnight.

The journey from Balmoral was the first of a series of events leading up to the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

The Queen's coffin has arrived to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after travelling from Balmoral Castle. @CGreenbank9 #9News



READ MORE: https://t.co/y2l4Og9ymO pic.twitter.com/xYjzWKxP7G — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 11, 2022

Following the Queen's death, it's been announced the Duke of York and his ex-wife will look after her beloved corgis.

A spokeswoman for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York, will take on Muick and Sandy - two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known for her love of the breed.

2. Too soon for talk of republic, says PM.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has shut down talk of Australia soon becoming a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the prime minister previously stating he would want Australia to move away from the monarchy, he said it was too soon to have those discussions.

"Now is not a time to talk about our system of government, now is a time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth," he told the ABC's Insiders program yesterday,

"That's the system of government that we have, it's one which as Australian prime minister, I have a responsibility to respect."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said now is 'not the time' to discuss whether Australia will become a republic in the future.



"That's the system of government that we have. It's one which as Australian Prime Minister I have a responsibility to respect," Albanese said. pic.twitter.com/LgMlWHTYn9 — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) September 11, 2022

The comments come as King Charles III was proclaimed as monarch at a ceremony at Parliament House yesterday by Governor-General David Hurley.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said any talk of Australia becoming a republic would need to be held at another time and expressed his view that Australia should remain as a constitutional monarchy.

"We need a King as much as we did a Queen, because we have a stability in our system that served us well and I don't believe in disrupting that," he told the ABC.

3. Investigations continue 8 years since William Tyrrell vanished.

Eight years after William Tyrrell disappeared on the NSW mid-north coast, police say the investigation remains active as a brief is prepared for the coroner.

Strike Force Rosann detectives are still trying to determine what happened to William on September 12, 2014.

"Every effort is - and should be - channelled toward finding William Tyrrell," NSW Police Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said in a statement today.

"Our investigation is very much active and ongoing... Various activities, including those under Coronial Orders, are being undertaken every day."

Today, it’s been eight years since William Tyrrell vanished. Homicide Squad Commander Danny Doherty has released a short statement saying “every effort is – and should be – channelled toward finding” him. I hope that’s true. #whereswilliam @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/sH2nb8o6so — Lia Harris (@LiaJHarris) September 11, 2022

Police are working with a large volume of information and methodically exploring and exhausting every line of inquiry.

"This is all for William, and if it takes time and effort to get it right, it's worth it," he said.

In December 2020, a highly-publicised month-long search for the possible remains of the missing toddler concluded without any apparent breakthroughs.

The $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of William and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains in place.

4. Melissa Caddick's inquest begins today.

The inquest into the disappearance of conwoman Melissa Caddick will begin today, with her final movements and discovery of her foot among events to be examined.

The purported investment broker disappeared in November 2020, hours after the Australian Federal Police and Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her Dover Heights home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Following this discovery of her foot on Bournda Beach, NSW police said they believed Caddick was dead. But other theories circulating include her escaping undetected and living somewhere without one foot.

These theories will be tested at a two-week inquest into Caddick's disappearance today before Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan.

It is believed about 74 victims lost at least $23 million through Ms Caddick's Ponzi scheme, over which she was set to face a string of charges.

Her multimillion-dollar home is being liquidated along with other valuables including two luxury cars, jewellery and designer clothes, to compensate victims. But her parents, who say they were also scammed by their daughter, are fighting in the Federal Court against the repossession of an Edgecliff property they reside in.

5. Biden honours 9/11 victims in ceremony.

US President Joe Biden has marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, taking part in a sombre wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain, where he paid tribute to "extraordinary Americans" who gave their lives on one of the country's darkest days.

Sunday's ceremony occurred a little more than a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the US and allies launched in response to the attacks in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

Biden said that even after United States forces left Afghanistan his administration continues to pursue those responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

"We will never forget, we will never give up," Biden said. "Our commitment to preventing another attack on the United States is without end."

Today, we share this solemn rite of remembrance and reflect on all that was lost in the fire and ash on September 11, 2001. For twenty-one years, we still kept our promise to never forget, and we will keep the memory of those precious lives stolen from us. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2022

Last month, the president announced the US had killed Ayman al-Zawahri, the al-Qaeda leader thought to have helped plot the September 11 attacks.

First lady Jill Biden also spoke to a crowd at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Pennsylvania, where she said the attacks showed that "with courage and kindness we can be a light in that darkness".

That's everything for your morning news roundup. We'll be back with more top stories this afternoon.

- With AAP.