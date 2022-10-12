Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay Sandy Hook families, and everything women are talking about today.

By Gemma Bath

Alex Jones must pay $US965 million ($A1.5 billion) in damages to numerous families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy, a Connecticut jury says.

It is the second multimillion-dollar verdict against the conspiracy broadcaster in just over two months.

The verdict came after three weeks of testimony in a state court in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged as part of a government plot to take away peoples' guns.

In August, another jury found that Jones and his company must pay $US49.3 million ($A79 million) to Sandy Hook parents in a similar case in Austin, Texas, where the headquarters of Jones' Infowars website is located.

Lawyers for families of eight Sandy Hook victims during closing arguments in Connecticut last week said Jones cashed in for years on lies about the shooting, which drove traffic to his website and boosted sales of its various products.

The families, meanwhile, suffered a decade-long campaign of harassment and death threats by Jones' followers, lawyer Chris Mattei said.

Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting occurred, also testified and briefly threw the trial into chaos as he railed against his critics and refused to apologise to the families.

Jones' lawyers have said they hope to void most of the payout in the Texas case before it is approved by a judge, calling it excessive under state law.

- With AAP