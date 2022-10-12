Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay Sandy Hook families, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay Sandy Hook families $AU1.5 billion.
Alex Jones must pay $US965 million ($A1.5 billion) in damages to numerous families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy, a Connecticut jury says.
It is the second multimillion-dollar verdict against the conspiracy broadcaster in just over two months.
The verdict came after three weeks of testimony in a state court in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.
Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged as part of a government plot to take away peoples' guns.
In August, another jury found that Jones and his company must pay $US49.3 million ($A79 million) to Sandy Hook parents in a similar case in Austin, Texas, where the headquarters of Jones' Infowars website is located.
Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for years of lies that the school shooting was a hoax https://t.co/VhSyOhCYse— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 12, 2022
Lawyers for families of eight Sandy Hook victims during closing arguments in Connecticut last week said Jones cashed in for years on lies about the shooting, which drove traffic to his website and boosted sales of its various products.
The families, meanwhile, suffered a decade-long campaign of harassment and death threats by Jones' followers, lawyer Chris Mattei said.
Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting occurred, also testified and briefly threw the trial into chaos as he railed against his critics and refused to apologise to the families.
Jones' lawyers have said they hope to void most of the payout in the Texas case before it is approved by a judge, calling it excessive under state law.
- With AAP
Bruce Lehrmann rape trial could end weeks earlier than expected.
The trial for the man accused of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins inside Parliament House could be finished by the end of next week.
Bruce Lehrmann is charged with sexual intercourse without consent and is being tried in the ACT Supreme Court.
He has pleaded not guilty and denies having any sexual interaction with Ms Higgins.
The trial had originally been set with a four to six-week duration timeline.
But on the Wednesday of the trial's second week the court was told proceedings were further ahead of schedule than expected.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum informed the jury that the prosecution and defence expected to deliver their closing arguments next week.
The jury was also told Ms Higgins would return to court on Friday after being unavailable earlier in the week.
The trial has continued in her absence with the Crown calling other witnesses.
When Ms Higgins returns on Friday she will face continued cross-examination by Lehrmann's defence lawyer Steven Whybrow.
The court has prevented publication of any evidence from other witnesses until after Ms Higgins has completed her evidence.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
with AAP
Will there be a public holiday for the King's coronation?
King Charles III's coronation ceremony has been set for next year at London's Westminster Abbey, raising questions on whether Australians will be given a public holiday.
The 73-year-old automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned Queen, will now take place on Saturday, May 6.
"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said in a statement.
The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022
The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.
So far, the Australian government has not confirmed whether a public holiday will be held for the coronation, which will take place overnight on a Sunday in Australia.
A spokesperson for the prime minister's office told 9News a decision was yet to be made.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office has already confirmed there won't be a public holiday, while UK government officials say they are keeping an open mind on the decision.
- With AAP.
Last day of mandatory COVID isolation for Australians, as NSW scraps RAT reporting.
NSW has scrapped mandatory reporting of positive COVID-19 tests, in the latest relaxation of rules.
From Friday, residents will no longer need to register a positive rapid antigen test (RAT) on the NSW government website or Service NSW app, which was made mandatory back in January.
However, NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant is still encouraging people to report RATs voluntarily.
"Registering a positive RAT through Service NSW allows us to connect people to medical care, particularly older people and the immunocompromised, and it also helps inform our ongoing public health response," she said.
From Friday, people who test positive to COVID on a rapid antigen test won't have to report it to NSW Health. But, Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant is still encouraging people to use RAT kits and report positive results. It helps them track the virus. https://t.co/OF81oZFF1j pic.twitter.com/3d97hVeCoa— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 12, 2022
The news comes as national cabinet agreed to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 from tomorrow.
Dr Chant urged people to stay at home if they have cold or flu-like symptoms.
"If you have to leave the house while unwell, wear a mask when indoors and on public transport, avoid large gatherings and indoor crowded places, and don't visit high risk settings, such as hospitals, aged or disability care facilities for at least seven days," she said.
Over in Victoria, masks will no longer be required at schools from today, as the Victorian pandemic declaration came to an end at midnight last night.
Asked if the pandemic was over for Victoria given the declaration was expiring, Premier Daniel Andrews said it is in a legal sense.
"Does that mean COVID is over though? No. COVID is still here and we ask people to get tested, act on your symptoms, do everything you can not to make anybody else sick," he told reporters at parliament yesterday.
Should I be asking for a pay rise now?
While the cost of living is going up and things like interest rates are heading in the same direction, for a very long time, our wages haven't been climbing at the same rate, leaving us falling a tad short in the hip pocket.
But recent stats show that wages are now on the way up, with many industries finding it increasingly difficult to secure workers. So what if you're an existing employee who hasn't been able to get yourself some of that sweet new money?
Today, we look at how you can jump on the wage growth gravy train and the best way to ask for that sometimes very overdue pay rise.
