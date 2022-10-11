Angela Lansbury dies aged 96, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
Angela Lansbury dies aged 96.
The Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast actress Dame Angela Lansbury has died aged 96.
The London-Born actress died "peacefully in her sleep" on Tuesday just days shy of her 97th birthday, her family announced in a statement.
"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the statment read.
Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has sadly passed away at the age of 96. pic.twitter.com/WHkMmOKV5t— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 11, 2022
"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw."
Lansbury, who is best known for playing mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in the series Murder, She Wrote, won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award throughout her career. She also voiced Mrs Potts in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast.
- With AAP.
We remember the 88 Australian victims of the Bali bombings, 20 years on.
The nation is commemorating the more than 200 people killed - including 88 Australians - when terrorists detonated bombs near popular nightclubs in Kuta, Bali, on October 12, 2002.
Commemorative services will take place across the nation for the 20th anniversary.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend a memorial at the Coogee Dolphins rugby league club in Sydney, from which 11 players travelled to Bali but only five made it home.
A memorial service will be held at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday, with Australian flags expected to be flown at half mast across the country.
Today marks 20 years since the Bali bombings that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians. @DamoNews #9News pic.twitter.com/cXzzxLC3S6— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 11, 2022
A twilight service will be held at Allambe Memorial Park on the Gold Coast, which features a bronze plaque with the names of the 88 slain Australians.
A Queensland father has travelled to Indonesia to remember his two daughters killed in the attack. Simone Anderson, 29, and Renae Hanley, 31, were on a girls' trip with Renae one of the first people to die as she stood at the entrance to the Sari Club. Simone Hanley fought for life for 58 days and was the 88th Australian victim of the Bali bombings.
"Renae was at the bar, not far from the blast, she never stood a chance," their father Danny Hanley told AAP.
Today, he will place a floral bouquet at the ground-zero monument opposite the former Sari Club and Paddy's Bar.
"I still say prayers for the girls every night without fail and that gives me a certain comfort to know God's looking after them. It's a prayer and a couple of Hail Marys, and I ask God to look after them. It's helped me all these 20 years, and coming here."
- With AAP.
Certainty for 200,000 robodebt victims.
Almost 200,000 people who spent years fighting to clear welfare debts they didn't owe will have any active Centrelink investigations wiped.
The federal government will scrap the cases of robodebt victims still under review, with any potential debt no longer being pursued.
The unlawful debt recovery scheme started in 2015 and falsely accused welfare recipients of owing money to the government. More than $750 million was wrongfully recovered from 381,000 people.
#BREAKING: Nearly 200,000 Australians will have their Robodebt cases wiped, as a Royal Commission into the scheme continues. @ElizaEdNews #9News pic.twitter.com/begBmx6Nq6— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 11, 2022
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said clearing the outstanding cases would offer certainty to any Australians with reviews hanging over their heads.
"The robodebt fiasco is something that should be of deep concern to all Australians. We know it had a significant human cost," she said.
A royal commission into the robodebt scheme will begin public hearings at the end of October.
- With AAP.
Why is egg freezing on the rise amongst young women?
In the past 10 years or so, young women have been told that in order to protect their fertility in the future, they should have their eggs frozen when they're in their twenties.
This directive has made some women feel anxious about whether they should make the move at such a young age - what if they do end up needing them? Or what if they don't end up needing them and went through an expensive and not so easy process of harvesting eggs when they didn't have to?
Today we look at whether egg freezing is the necessary tool in the arsenal against infertility or if we're being sold a way to make an industry a lot of money.
