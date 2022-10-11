Angela Lansbury dies aged 96, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

The Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast actress Dame Angela Lansbury has died aged 96.

The London-Born actress died "peacefully in her sleep" on Tuesday just days shy of her 97th birthday, her family announced in a statement.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the statment read.

Legendary actress Angela Lansbury has sadly passed away at the age of 96. pic.twitter.com/WHkMmOKV5t — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 11, 2022

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw."

Lansbury, who is best known for playing mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in the series Murder, She Wrote, won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award throughout her career. She also voiced Mrs Potts in the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast.

- With AAP.