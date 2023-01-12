Live updates
Breaking: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised.
Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalised after a suspected cardiac arrest.
EMTs responded to the California home of the 54-year-old singer, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, People reports.
According to the publication, paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley was taken to hospital.
At this stage, her condition remains unclear.
#BREAKING: Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, has reportedly been taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. #9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/VkFUP4jPX7— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 12, 2023
Presley had attended the Golden Globes two days earlier with Priscilla and Elvis star Austin Butler.
Police appeal to identify mystery woman found in QLD apartment.
Police investigating a woman's remains found hidden in a wall at a Brisbane apartment block are appealing for information to help identify the woman and give her "a voice".
Cleaners discovered the remains wrapped and partially buried in a locked area behind a wall in the building at Alderley on December 7.
Police believe the woman has been dead since at least 2015 but may have died as early as 2009.
A forensic pathologist has conducted an extensive examination of the remains to confirm they belonged to a Caucasian woman between 155cm and 165cm tall. Her age has been narrowed to between 30 and 55 years. She had dark brown hair and wore prescription glasses.
Police remain certain the woman's death is suspicious, with signs of trauma found on the body.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham launched a fresh appeal yesterday to help identify the mysterious woman.
"It's important that we give this lady a voice, that we identify her," he told reporters.
It's a mystery that's baffling Brisbane - who is the woman whose body was found wrapped in bedding and stuffed in the wall of an Alderley unit complex? Tonight, we can reveal new details that could help identify her | @JacobChicco pic.twitter.com/fUo8t35Cg2— 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) January 12, 2023
Supt Massingham said investigations and a review of missing persons reports, both in Queensland and nationally, had failed to yield clues to her identity.
"At this stage, this is a complete mystery," he admitted. "The important part of this puzzle ... to give the investigation the lifeblood it needs, is the identification of this person."
"We strongly urge people to come forward with any information they think might be relevant."
Family or friends who lost contact with a loved one matching the woman's description have been urged to contact police.
"Any little bit of information could hold the key to a breakthrough for investigators," Supt Massingham said.
"We are committed to finding out who this woman is: who she is, why she died and who is responsible. She deserves nothing less and neither does her family."
- With AAP.
2022 fifth or sixth hottest year on record.
2022 was the fifth or sixth hottest on record, the World Meteorological Organisation says in a new report.
WMO draws from six different datasets, including NASA, which placed last year as the fifth hottest in the 143-year record, and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which placed it sixth, because of small differences in data collection.
The result means that it is among the eight hottest on record, all of which were in the years after 2014.
(1 of 6) It’s official: Earth had its 6th-warmest year on record in 2022, according to NOAA scientists.— NOAA (@NOAA) January 12, 2023
The avg global surface #temperature was 1.55°F (0.86 of a degree C) above the 20th-century avg. https://t.co/O79dbB56hl@NOAANCEI #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/IxOvj05KTz
The trend of rising temperatures will continue, the WMO said, because there are record amounts of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, with the consequences becoming more and more apparent.
WMO chief Petteri Taalas pointed to a difficult outlook, with record heat in 2022 in China, Europe, South Asia, and North and South America, among other places, and the ongoing drought in the Horn of Africa.
With a 1.15C temperature rise compared to pre-industrial temperatures, 2022 did not beat 2016's record 1.3-degree increase, likely due to the La Nina weather phenomenon, which has a cooling effect, according to the WMO.
In the 10-year average from 2013 to 2022, the global average temperature was 1.14C above pre-industrial levels. However, in the 10 years from 2011 to 2020, it was 1.09C.
- With AAP.
'How can my nipples offend you?' Florence Pugh addresses criticism after wearing sheer Valentino dress.
Actor Florence Pugh has addressed the criticism she received after wearing her pink sheer Valentino dress last year.
The 27-year-old copped a slew of comments online about 'leaving something to the imagination' and 'having respect for yourself' after she wore the dress to the fashion house’s couture show in Paris in 2022.
Appearing as Vogue's winter 2023 cover star, Pugh said, "I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric, if I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it."
"Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much? It's very important that we do this."
The Don't Worry Darling actor went on to address the disturbing comments she received from trolls, many men.
"I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, 'Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it,' it just shows me that there's so much more work to do."
Pugh previously spoke about the controversial dress and how "easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly" in a post on her Instagram in July.
"It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she wrote at the time.
Feature Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.