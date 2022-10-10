By Brielle Burns

Four people will face court over the murder of a mother of six who they allegedly lured to her death in a Perth dog park before burying her in bushland.

West Australian police say a body, believed to be a 40-year-old Nardia Louise Spice, who had been missing for two weeks, was found buried in bushland near the town of Jarrahdale, on October 7.

Detectives charged two men, aged 32 and 24, and a 30-year-old woman with murdering the woman who they knew at a dog park in Byford.

A Perth mother of six has allegedly been 'bludgeoned to death' by her housemates. Detectives say the mother was lured from her Brookdale home to a dog park, where she was allegedly killed. @SarahSmith9_#9News pic.twitter.com/dNq3s6i6aK — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) October 10, 2022

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Sam Hazlitt said police believed Spice was killed on September 23 at the dog park before she was buried about 25km away.

"It will be alleged that she has suffered critical injuries as a result of trauma to the head," Det Sgt Hazlitt said.

Spice is the 37th woman to be killed by violence in Australia in 2022.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with being an accessory after the fact in relation to the woman's alleged killing. He and the 32-year-old were both due to face Perth Magistrates Court yesterday. A 24-year-old man and and 30-year-old woman will face court in two weeks.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.