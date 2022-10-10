Live updates
7:46pm
7:36pm
7:32pm
7:06pm
Latest posts
Perth mother-of-six found dead after being lured to dog park.
Four people will face court over the murder of a mother of six who they allegedly lured to her death in a Perth dog park before burying her in bushland.
West Australian police say a body, believed to be a 40-year-old Nardia Louise Spice, who had been missing for two weeks, was found buried in bushland near the town of Jarrahdale, on October 7.
Detectives charged two men, aged 32 and 24, and a 30-year-old woman with murdering the woman who they knew at a dog park in Byford.
A Perth mother of six has allegedly been 'bludgeoned to death' by her housemates. Detectives say the mother was lured from her Brookdale home to a dog park, where she was allegedly killed. @SarahSmith9_#9News pic.twitter.com/dNq3s6i6aK— 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) October 10, 2022
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Sam Hazlitt said police believed Spice was killed on September 23 at the dog park before she was buried about 25km away.
"It will be alleged that she has suffered critical injuries as a result of trauma to the head," Det Sgt Hazlitt said.
Spice is the 37th woman to be killed by violence in Australia in 2022.
37.— Destroy The Joint (@JointDestroyer) October 10, 2022
37 too many.
RIPhttps://t.co/PDwwBhgF61#CountingDeadWomen pic.twitter.com/iLxS9gUCjU
A 26-year-old man has been charged with being an accessory after the fact in relation to the woman's alleged killing. He and the 32-year-old were both due to face Perth Magistrates Court yesterday. A 24-year-old man and and 30-year-old woman will face court in two weeks.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Australia blasts 'disturbing' Iran arrests of children.
Australia has condemned "disturbing" reports Iranian kids are being arrested on school grounds in response to nationwide protests.
As rallies rage across Iran after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, Australia has called out Iranian security forces for their heavy-handed approach.
Amini died while being held by morality police, who'd arrested her for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely.
After footage emerged showing security forces attacking protesters with tear gas and live ammunition, Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued a statement condeming the "heavy-handed repression" of protests.
"Particularly disturbing are reports of attacks on children, and the arrests of students on school premises," she said. "Any form of violence is unacceptable, especially against children."
Australia condemns the ongoing heavy-handed repression of protests by Iranian authorities.— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 10, 2022
Particularly disturbing are reports of attacks on children, and the arrests of students on school premises.
"We continue to support the people of Iran and their right to freedom of expression and equality for women and girls."
Human rights groups estimate at least 185 people have died in the demonstrations, including 19 children.
Senator Wong has backed calls for an independent body to perform a full investigation into Amini's death.
- With AAP.
Lizzo seemingly responds to Kanye West's comments about her body.
In celebrity news, Lizzo has seemingly hit back at Kanye West's comments about her weight.
In a recent Fox News interview, the rapper said it's "unhealthy" for people to promote being overwegiht.
"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – they attack her for losing weight," West said.
"Because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy."
"Let's get aside whether it's fashion and Vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive – to each his own. It's actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it's unhealthy."
When asked why media would want to promote unhealthiness, West replied, "It's a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can."
Lizzo appeared to address his comments during a concert in Toronto over the weekend where she took to the stage with the words "My Body My Choice" projected onto her body.
The 34-year-old told the crowd she was "minding my fat, Black, beautiful business" before saying, "I feel like everybody in America got my mother******* name in their mother******* mouth for no mother******* reason."
Julia Gillard's message for the next woman to be Australian PM.
10 years ago, on what would normally have been just another day in Australian Federal Parliament, in what many thought would be just another question time, then prime minister Julia Gillard delivered a speech that’s ripples still reverberate around the globe today
The Misogyny Speech as it has now come to be known, showed a women, in complete control of herself, completely confident in the message she was delivering and completely ready to face up to a problem that has plagued politics then and since.
Today we find out how that day unfolded for Julia Gillard, how that speech impacts her life today and what message she has for any woman aiming to take over the country’s top job.
