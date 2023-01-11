By Brielle Burns

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, who has appeared on some of the biggest fashion magazine covers in the 80s and 90s, has died at the age of 56.

A representative for the family told Vogue the cause of death was metastatic breast cancer.



Patitz, who was born in Germany, was known for her Vogue covers and starred in George Michael’s music video for 'Freedom! '90' alongside fellow models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

Those in the fashion world have begun sharing tributes to Patitz.

"Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti," Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, said in a statement.

"She was far less visible than her peers -- more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable -- and that had its own appeal."

Fellow model Cindy Crawford shared a photo of her and Patitz on Instagram, recalling the pair's early days in the industry.

"We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows. I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes. Her love of animals and nature was infectious," she wrote.

Crawford also sent her condolences to Patitz's family who "she adored".