Breaking: Supermodel Tatjana Patitz has died, aged 56.
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz, who has appeared on some of the biggest fashion magazine covers in the 80s and 90s, has died at the age of 56.
A representative for the family told Vogue the cause of death was metastatic breast cancer.
Patitz, who was born in Germany, was known for her Vogue covers and starred in George Michael’s music video for 'Freedom! '90' alongside fellow models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.
Those in the fashion world have begun sharing tributes to Patitz.
"Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti," Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, said in a statement.
"She was far less visible than her peers -- more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable -- and that had its own appeal."
Fellow model Cindy Crawford shared a photo of her and Patitz on Instagram, recalling the pair's early days in the industry.
"We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows. I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes. Her love of animals and nature was infectious," she wrote.
Crawford also sent her condolences to Patitz's family who "she adored".
Naomi Osaka announces she's pregnant and will miss 2023 season.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced she's expecting her first child.
The 25-year-old, who is in a relationship with rapper Cordae, shared the exciting news on Twitter this morning alongside a photo of an ultrasound.
"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," she wrote.
"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mum', haha.'"
Osaka added that she's expected to be back at the Australian Open in 2024, after it was announced she withdrew from this year's events last week.
"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she wrote, before signing off with the message: "Love you all infinitely."
The news comes after Aussie tennis star Ash Barty announced her pregnancy last week.
- With AAP.
Civil case to continue against George Pell after death.
The father of one of George Pell's accusers will continue his civil case against the cardinal after his death.
The 81-year-old former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney died from heart complications in Rome on Tuesday following hip surgery.
He was the Vatican's top finance minister before leaving in 2017 to stand trial in Melbourne for child sexual abuse offences.
The following year, he was convicted of molesting two teenage choirboys in the sacristy of Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral while archbishop in 1996. He maintained his innocence and in 2020 his convictions were quashed by the High Court.
Shine Lawyers, who represent the father of the accusers, said the legal claim against the church and the cardinal's estate would continue.
The father is seeking damages, claiming he suffered nervous shock after being informed of allegations. His son died of a drug overdose in 2014.
"A civil trial likely would have provided the opportunity to cross examine Pell, and truly test his defence against these allegations," Shine Lawyers chief legal officer, Lisa Flynn, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Wednesday called Cardinal Pell a "faithful servant who, without vacillating, followed his Lord with perseverance even in the hour of trial".
Former prime minister Tony Abbott said Cardinal Pell's imprisonment had been a "modern form of crucifixion; reputationally at least a kind of living death".
A service for Cardinal Pell will be held at the Vatican in coming days and a funeral mass will follow at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney. His body will be returned to Australia and buried in St Mary's crypt.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With APP.
Novak Djokovic adamant he followed visa rules in 2022.
In other Tennis-related news, Novak Djokovic has insisted he followed all the rules amid his 2022 Australian Open visa saga, saying he became "the villain of the world".
In an interview with Channel Nine, Djokovic reignited questions about his treatment before the 2022 event, saying, "Two or three more people that came into Australia 10 days before I did with exactly the same exemption that I had.
"I was just following the rules. My exemption was verified by an independent body and panel of doctors."
Craig Tiley came under fire as CEO of Tennis Australia and tournament director, being grilled about his handling of the Djokovic situation amid accusations the nine-time champ had been misinformed about the criteria he needed to fulfil to enter the country as an unvaccinated visitor.
"I came in with all the valid papers. Everything got out of hand and then I was labelled this or that," said Djokovic.
"All of a sudden, I became the villain of the world which was obviously a terrible position to be in as an athlete and someone who is looking to thrive in his own direction of life and profession."
Djokovic, who won his 92nd tournament at the Adelaide International, reiterated the reception he'd received in South Australia had been fantastic but added: "I don't know [about Melbourne], but I hope positive. I really hope the crowd will be receiving me well.
"That's something that I can't predict, I don't know. It's in their hands I guess.
"I'll try and do my best to perform well, to have the relationship and behave as I always have and try to be a good ambassador of the sport, and hopefully that can be recognised in a good way."
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old has suffered another scare with the hamstring injury that first flared up in Adelaide and resurfaced after the nine-time champion required treatment throughout Wednesday's exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.
- With AAP.
