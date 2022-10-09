By Brielle Burns

People across NSW were forced to flee their homes over the weekend as floodwaters rose, with thousands of others poised to leave if ordered.

The State Emergency Service performed 28 rescues in the 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon, 21 of those during the night and the majority for people who had attempted to drive through floodwaters.

Evacuation orders had been issued for areas along the Lachlan and Hawkesbury rivers, with more than 100 warnings issued across NSW as of last night.

NSW SES volunteers had a busy weekend responding to flooding across the State, receiving more than 1000 calls for assistance since 6pm Fri 7 Oct.

🔴Flood Rescues: 44



104 Flood Warnings in place:

🟡Advice: 38

🟠Watch & Act: 50

🔴Emergency Warnings: 16https://t.co/f6KKGjxEnA pic.twitter.com/Od5c1JMVQu — NSW SES (@NSWSES) October 9, 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged people to follow the advice from emergency services.

"This is not a time for people to take risks," he said yesterday.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke told people to be cautious, with clearer weather forecast for the start of the week.

"Don't be deceived. The sun might be out in various parts of the state ... but our rivers continue to rise," she said.

TODAY WEATHER ALERT: Residents across New South Wales have been told the "worst is yet to come" as the state faces a renewed flood risk.#9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/3ZokejUjp7 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 9, 2022

Cooke said rural, remote and regional areas will be "on edge" as they wait for the next big weather system to hit from Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Victoria, heavy rain drowned out a wine and music festival over the weekend as authorities issued major flood warnings. A handful of the warnings had been reduced last night as the worst of the weather subsided.

- With AAP.