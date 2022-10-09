Live updates
People in NSW flee homes as floods threaten state.
People across NSW were forced to flee their homes over the weekend as floodwaters rose, with thousands of others poised to leave if ordered.
The State Emergency Service performed 28 rescues in the 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon, 21 of those during the night and the majority for people who had attempted to drive through floodwaters.
Evacuation orders had been issued for areas along the Lachlan and Hawkesbury rivers, with more than 100 warnings issued across NSW as of last night.
NSW SES volunteers had a busy weekend responding to flooding across the State, receiving more than 1000 calls for assistance since 6pm Fri 7 Oct.
🔴Flood Rescues: 44
104 Flood Warnings in place:
🟡Advice: 38
🟠Watch & Act: 50
🔴Emergency Warnings: 16https://t.co/f6KKGjxEnA pic.twitter.com/Od5c1JMVQu
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged people to follow the advice from emergency services.
"This is not a time for people to take risks," he said yesterday.
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke told people to be cautious, with clearer weather forecast for the start of the week.
"Don't be deceived. The sun might be out in various parts of the state ... but our rivers continue to rise," she said.
Residents across New South Wales have been told the "worst is yet to come" as the state faces a renewed flood risk.
Cooke said rural, remote and regional areas will be "on edge" as they wait for the next big weather system to hit from Wednesday.
Meanwhile in Victoria, heavy rain drowned out a wine and music festival over the weekend as authorities issued major flood warnings. A handful of the warnings had been reduced last night as the worst of the weather subsided.
- With AAP.
Chris Dawson’s daughter believes her mother was buried under family pool.
Chris Dawson’s daughter has revealed she believes her father buried her mother, Lynette, underneath the family’s pool.
During an interview on 60 Minutes last night, Shanelle Dawson, who was four years old when Lynette disappeared from their Sydney home over 40 years ago, has given her first interview since her father was convicted of her mum's murder.
In the interview, Shanelle recalled memories of her sitting in her family station's wagon with her mother slumped in the front seat and of Chris burying her mother underneath the family pool, which came to light after police put her under hypnosis in 2013.
"It was like I could feel myself as a four-and-a-half-year-old child again," she said.
"I believe I saw my sister and I in the back of a car, of our station wagon, and my mother slumped in the front."
The daughter of Lynette Dawson has spoken out for the first time since her father was convicted of his wife's murder.
MORE: https://t.co/79R0otVcj4 pic.twitter.com/ugB0SaP9AT
"I believe I saw him shining headlights on a spot near the pool and digging. I believe that he buried her in that spot for that night, and then the next day when he didn’t have us kids, moved her somewhere else."
When asked whether she believed the memories were true, Shanelle said, "I think they are, yes."
Chris Dawson is currently behind bars after he was found guilty of his wife's murder in August. Lynette's body has not been found.
New Omicron COVID-19 booster rolls out today.
A new Omicron-specific Moderna vaccine will be rolled out across the country today.
The booster, called Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron, or mRNA-1273.214, is the first bivalent vaccine to be made available in the country and targets the original 2020 strain and the Omicron variant BA.1.
The booster was recommended by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) last month.
The first Omicron-specific Moderna bivalent booster to be available in Australia will be rolled out on Monday
ATAGI recommends the booster is administered at least three months after your most recent COVID‑19 vaccine dose or COVID-19 infection for people aged 18 years and older.
People who are up-to-date with boosters don't need to get the shot, which should not be used as a "primary dose".
It is currently not recommended for those under 18.
Why some men can't handle women playing footy.
The AFLW is now in its seventh season, with all 18 AFL men's teams represented with an equivalent AFLW side and the women, who once were just happy to be allowed to play, are now starting to realise that this is really happening, that they can make a career out of playing the game they love.
But despite the radical improvement since the league's launch five years ago, some men continue to criticise the level of support the women's game has been getting.
Today, we look at why the fear of men's space being taken from them persists and whether we should ignore or engage with the criticism at all.
