By Brielle Burns

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, has broken a record on its first day of release, becoming the UK’s fastest selling non-fiction book ever.

The publisher said the book, which was officially released yesterday in the UK and today in Australia, had sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, e-book and audio formats, according to British sales figures.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director, Larry Finlay, said in a statement.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

The book is also ranking as the best-seller on Amazon's UK, US and Australian websites.

As thousands get their hands on the books, Prince Harry and Meghan, as well as other celebrities living in Montecito, California, have been ordered to evacuate their homes following threats of flooding and mudslides.

Fellow resident, Ellen DeGeneres, shared footage of the flooding in the area a video on Instagram yesterday.

"Montecito is under complete evacuation, the entire town. This is crazy! We are having unprecedented rain," she said.

"This creek next to our house never ever flows. It's probably about nine feet up, and it's going to go another two feet. We need to be nicer to Mother Nature. Stay safe everybody. Yikes."