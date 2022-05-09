By Brielle Burns

1. Nick Cave’s eldest son dies.

Australian singer Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his eldest son Jethro, at the age of 31, in a second tragedy for the family.

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," the Bad Seeds musician said in a statement.

"We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

Australian singer Nick Cave has suffered another family tragedy after his eldest son Jethro died aged 31.



Jethro, who worked as a fashion model, had previously been jailed following an assault on his mother, Beau Lazenby, earlier this year.

At the time, his lawyer announced he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Jethro's death comes seven years after the accidental death of one of Cave's 15-year-old twin sons Arthur in 2015.

2. Labor vows protection for LGBTQIA students.

Labor has vowed LGBTQIA students will be protected as election debate re-emerges on the government's proposed religious discrimination laws.

Scott Morrison said the laws would be a priority for his government should the coalition be re-elected, but he is yet to indicate when amendments protecting gay and transgender students from being expelled from faith-based schools would be addressed.

Labor's education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek said any proposal to amend the Sex Discrimination Act would be done in the normal way.

"We have been consistently clear that we don't want to see any child discriminated against," she told reporters in Sydney yesterday.

"If we form government we will consult widely on the legislation. We don't want to do what Scott Morrison has done, which is divide the nation by introducing this type of legislation."

Meanwhile, the Coalition will announce the creation of a new technology skills passport which will store information about a worker's experience and education, as part of a $ 5million election pledge.

"Where there are skills gaps to fill, we want Australians to have the first crack at getting that opportunity and our skills passport approach will enable rapid upskilling and reskilling," said Employment Minister Stuart Robert.

3. Putin speech gives no clue on Ukraine path.

Vladimir Putin has given a defiant Victory Day speech but was silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine, despite warnings he might use his address to order a national mobilisation.

Yesterday's annual parade in Moscow was easily the most closely watched since the 1945 defeat of the Nazis that it celebrates.

Officials in the US and European capitals had openly speculated for weeks that Putin was driving his forces to achieve enough progress by the symbolic date to declare victory - but with few gains so far, he might instead announce a national call-up for war.

He did neither but repeated his assertions that Russian forces were again fighting Nazis.

"You are fighting for the Motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of World War II. So that there is no place in the world for executioners, castigators and Nazis," Putin said from the tribune outside the Kremlin walls.

"During these days, you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of our country, Russia"



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his own speech, promised Ukrainians they would triumph.

"On the Day of Victory over Nazism, we are fighting for a new victory. The road to it is difficult but we have no doubt that we will win," he said.

In a clear reference to Putin, Zelenskyy added: "The one who is repeating the horrific crimes of Hitler's regime today, following Nazi philosophy, copying everything they did - he is doomed."

4. Petrol prices rise for a third week in a row.

Petrol prices have risen for a third week in a row as global factors undermine the Morrison government's temporary cut in the fuel excise.

The Australian Institute of Petroleum said the national average for petrol prices rose by a further 1.4 cents to 179.6 cents per litre in the past week.

But cities like Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide are paying well over 180 cents a litre, and regional Northern Territory more that $2.

"Unfortunately oil prices are still rising," Commonwealth Securities chief economist Craig James said.

The latest lift in oil prices came as the Group of Seven nations announced a ban on Russian oil, further cutting the amount of oil to meet global demand.

A survey by financial comparison website Finder revealed almost one-in-three Australian homeowners were feeling the pinch even before the RBA raised the cash rate for the first time since 2010.

5. Queen cancels another major engagement.

In royal news, Queen Elizabeth will miss the opening of UK parliament, as she continues to experience mobility issues.

The 96-year-old's son and heir Prince Charles, accompanied by Prince William, will step in to replace her for the grand set-piece ceremony, in which the monarch sets out the government's agenda, the palace said.

She last missed the event almost six decades ago.

"The queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Queen, the world's eldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been forced to cut back on engagements since being hospitalised for a night last October for an unspecified illness, and then being told by her doctors to rest.

The palace declined to give details of the Queen's ailment but a source said her decision to pull out of the opening of parliament, which was only made on Monday, was related to the problems she had suffered last year.

She is expected to undertake some private engagements later in the week.

