This week, Arthur Cave would have turned 20 years old.

The son of iconic Australian musician Nick Cave died after falling from a cliff near Brighton, England, on July 14, 2015.

He was only 15 years old.

On Tuesday, Arthur's twin brother Earl celebrated the milestone birthday with his family.

"A birthday heart for our little Arthur," their mother Susie Cave shared on Instagram to mark the occasion.





Cave has been open about his exploration of grief following his son's death.

A documentary to avoid questions.

In 2016, One More Time with Feeling documented the recording of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' 16th studio album, Skeleton Tree, after Arthur's death.

The documentary was Cave's idea, a way to avoid doing press for the album's release and having to answer questions about his son, director Andrew Dominik told The Guardian.

In the film, Cave said he doesn't want to escape from Arthur's death, but he doesn't want to commemorate him with platitudes and truisms, which people inevitably share following a tragedy.

"People say it all the time to me, 'he lives in my heart', and I go 'yeah, yeah I know' but he doesn't," he said.

"He's in my heart, but he doesn't live at all."