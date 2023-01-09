By Brielle Burns

A popular nightclub in Perth has introduced a controversial ban on red sneakers.

Hillary's Bar1 shared a post on their Facebook page yesterday, announcing patrons will be banned from wearing the coloured shoes from next month.

"Yes, we are serious," they captioned the post.

Club owner Malcolm Pages told 6PR radio the ban was aimed at a "certain style of person", who he described as someone who has an "attitude to things" or acts like a "tough guy".

"It’s more a certain element of person which has red Nikes or red ASICS or red New Balance to match with a big, thick chain and a certain shirt," he explained.

"It’s a little bit eshay. It’s also a little bit Aussie local suburban hero and every pub, nightclub, bar, security person and police officer will tell you... the local hero certainly wears a certain style of clothing."

The ban has sparked mixed reactions online, with some poking fun at the ban and others questioning its effectiveness.

"But what are the eshays going [to] wear now," one person joked.

"To keep the trouble makers out? What if they wear a different colour shoe, can they come in? Or will you gradually ban all shoes colours?" wrote another.

"Only people wearing red shoes cause problems. Ridiculous," another commented.

Hospitality venues can legally enforce a dress code under the liquor act.