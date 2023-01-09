Live updates
Latest posts
Perth nightclub bans people from wearing red sneakers.
A popular nightclub in Perth has introduced a controversial ban on red sneakers.
Hillary's Bar1 shared a post on their Facebook page yesterday, announcing patrons will be banned from wearing the coloured shoes from next month.
"Yes, we are serious," they captioned the post.
Club owner Malcolm Pages told 6PR radio the ban was aimed at a "certain style of person", who he described as someone who has an "attitude to things" or acts like a "tough guy".
"It’s more a certain element of person which has red Nikes or red ASICS or red New Balance to match with a big, thick chain and a certain shirt," he explained.
"It’s a little bit eshay. It’s also a little bit Aussie local suburban hero and every pub, nightclub, bar, security person and police officer will tell you... the local hero certainly wears a certain style of clothing."
The ban has sparked mixed reactions online, with some poking fun at the ban and others questioning its effectiveness.
"But what are the eshays going [to] wear now," one person joked.
"To keep the trouble makers out? What if they wear a different colour shoe, can they come in? Or will you gradually ban all shoes colours?" wrote another.
"Only people wearing red shoes cause problems. Ridiculous," another commented.
Hospitality venues can legally enforce a dress code under the liquor act.
'She would be heartbroken.' Prince Harry accuses William of breaking a 'pact'.
Prince Harry believes his mother, Princess Diana, would be "heartbroken" by his relationship with his brother Prince William, after a "pact" between the brothers was broken.
Speaking about his mother's reaction to the breakdown of the relationship on Good Morning America, Harry said, "I think she would be sad. I think she’d be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."
The 38-year-old went on to say his mother, who died in 1997, wouldn't have been happy that an agreement between Harry and Willian to "never let their offices fight against" each other "no matter what" has been broken.
"I think she would be heartbroken over the fact that William and his office were part of these stories and William and I made a pact."
Prince Harry has this morning stepped up attacks on his own family.— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 9, 2023
In his latest interview with American breakfast TV, the Prince accused his brother William of breaking a private promise. @jekearsley @Brett_McLeod #9News pic.twitter.com/SHldTmTaR5
Harry also shared in the interview that he can't see himself and his wife, Meghan, returning to the UK as working royals.
"I do not think it’s ever going to be possible," he told Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan.
"Even if there is an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible," he added, without naming the third party.
"Not stopping us from actually going back but making it unsurvivable. And that’s really sad, because it’s essentially breaking the relationship between us. If there was something in the future where we can continue to support the commonwealth then that is of course on the table."
The interview comes after Harry sat down for two tell-all TV interviews on UK's ITV News and 60 Minutes in the US, which aired yesterday ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare.
7.5 earthquake rattles Indonesia, waking Darwin residents.
Residents of Darwin have been jolted awake by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck near the Tanimbar region of Indonesia.
The undersea quake occurred early on Tuesday at a depth of 97km, the centre says.
The quake was felt in Darwin around 3.15am, the ABC has reported.
The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre assessed there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.
Impressive that over 2000 reports have been filed to @GeoscienceAus regarding this #earthquake in #darwin at 330am onwards!! Shows you the magnitude of this event. Also felt as far south as Tennant Creek and into the far Southern Kimberly. pic.twitter.com/2YpngjOkIb— Karl Lijnders (@KLijnders) January 9, 2023
Well that was unexpected. I’ve never jumped out of bed as fast #darwin #earthquake pic.twitter.com/hLnmnquNUI— Matt Fortey (@ForteyMatt) January 9, 2023
7.6 magnitude #earthquake in Indonesia’s Banda Sea no doubt felt in Darwin! Dozens of people ran outside of their apartments here in Nightcliff. @TheNTNews pic.twitter.com/L9pnQFuTUf— Annabel Bowles (@annabel_bowles) January 9, 2023
- With AAP.
Teacher shot by student in US after confiscating gun.
A first-grade teacher has been shot by her six-year-old student in the US after reportedly trying to confiscate a gun in a classroom.
25-year-old Abby Zwerneras was shot around 2pm Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia.
Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class, told the Washington Post the class was reading when the student pulled a handgun from their backpack.
"She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot," she told the publication.
Shortly after the shooting, police said Zwerner had life-threatening injuries. She has since been listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
This is Abby Zwerner, 25-years-old from Williamsburg, Virginia, the first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in her classroom. She remains in critical condition. Parent Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez says Zwerner “screamed at her kids to run away” after the student shot her pic.twitter.com/FmwuithDNw— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 7, 2023
According to the New York Post, Zwerneras, who has been described a "good teacher" who "loves her children", warned the other students to flee when the shooting began.
Police Chief Steve Drew said the boy was later taken into police custody, adding the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.
Police have declined to describe what led to the altercation or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation. They have also declined to say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.
Virginia law does not allow six-year-olds to be tried as adults. In addition, a six-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty.
- With AAP.
Feature Image: Good Morning America/Facebook@Abby Zwerner.