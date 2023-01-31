Son charged over alleged murder of QLD mother, and everything women are talking about today.

By Brielle Burns

Content warning: This story deals with sexual assault and be distressing to some readers.



A Queensland man, who was accused of abducting his mother last week, has been charged with murdering the 61-year-old.

30-year-old Slade Murdok faced Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder of his mother Wendy Sleeman, who was found dead inside a car parked inside a garage at Windsor, in Brisbane's inner north.

Sleeman's brother issued a family statement thanking police for finding his sister's body.

"We can now lay our beloved sister to rest," he said in a statement.

"We are profoundly saddened by Wendy's death. She was gentle, funny, caring, clever, loved her labradors and always thought of other people before herself."

"We will miss our beloved sister forever and ask for you to respect our privacy at this terrible time."

It's been almost a week since Gold Coast mother Wendy Sleeman was discovered in the boot of a car. Today, officers have charged her 30-year-old son Slade Murdok with murder | @JacobChicco pic.twitter.com/fVoriDGVIX — 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) January 31, 2023

Murdok was arrested last Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday, where he was refused bail on a string of domestic violence-related charges, including kidnapping, assault, stalking and attempted arson.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith told reporters Sleeman was subject to "traumatic violence".

"There's certainly evidence that has been located in this investigation that there's a lot of planning involved," he told reporters on Tuesday about the alleged offending.

Police are appealing for anyone who spotted the vehicle or may have footage of the car Murdok allegedly used to travel to the Gold Coast on the morning of the murder. The distinctive Ford Laser station wagon, registration 483 ZPG, has panel and paint damage, is missing a rear hub-cap, and the left-hand mirror is held together with silver gaffer tape.

Murdok was ordered to reappear at Southport Magistrates Court on February 14, where he is also due for a further hearing on the domestic violence-related charges related to Sleeman's alleged abduction.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. -

- With AAP.