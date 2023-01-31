Son charged over alleged murder of QLD mother, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
7:42pm
7:30pm
7:12pm
7:05pm
Latest posts
"We are profoundly saddened." Son charged over alleged murder of QLD mother.
Content warning: This story deals with sexual assault and be distressing to some readers.
A Queensland man, who was accused of abducting his mother last week, has been charged with murdering the 61-year-old.
30-year-old Slade Murdok faced Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder of his mother Wendy Sleeman, who was found dead inside a car parked inside a garage at Windsor, in Brisbane's inner north.
Sleeman's brother issued a family statement thanking police for finding his sister's body.
"We can now lay our beloved sister to rest," he said in a statement.
"We are profoundly saddened by Wendy's death. She was gentle, funny, caring, clever, loved her labradors and always thought of other people before herself."
"We will miss our beloved sister forever and ask for you to respect our privacy at this terrible time."
It's been almost a week since Gold Coast mother Wendy Sleeman was discovered in the boot of a car. Today, officers have charged her 30-year-old son Slade Murdok with murder | @JacobChicco pic.twitter.com/fVoriDGVIX— 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) January 31, 2023
Murdok was arrested last Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday, where he was refused bail on a string of domestic violence-related charges, including kidnapping, assault, stalking and attempted arson.
Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith told reporters Sleeman was subject to "traumatic violence".
"There's certainly evidence that has been located in this investigation that there's a lot of planning involved," he told reporters on Tuesday about the alleged offending.
Police are appealing for anyone who spotted the vehicle or may have footage of the car Murdok allegedly used to travel to the Gold Coast on the morning of the murder. The distinctive Ford Laser station wagon, registration 483 ZPG, has panel and paint damage, is missing a rear hub-cap, and the left-hand mirror is held together with silver gaffer tape.
Murdok was ordered to reappear at Southport Magistrates Court on February 14, where he is also due for a further hearing on the domestic violence-related charges related to Sleeman's alleged abduction.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. -
- With AAP.
Police to ban protests at Pell's funeral tomorrow.
Police are trying to block protests from being held at Cardinal George Pell's funeral in Sydney, citing safety concerns for the broader community.
The 81-year-old former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney died from heart complications following a hip surgery in Rome last month, and was given a traditional cardinal's funeral by the Vatican at St Peter's Basilica.
Cardinal Pell was convicted of molesting two teenage choirboys in the sacristy of St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne while archbishop in 1996. He maintained his innocence and in 2020, his convictions were quashed by the High Court.
LGBTQIA group Community Action for Rainbow Rights have applied to demonstrate outside the funeral at St Mary's Cathedral tomorrow, where a requiem mass will be held before the cardinal is buried in a private ceremony at St Mary's crypt.
"However, despite attempted negotiations with organisers, safety concerns associated with their proposed assembly cannot be adequately mitigated without amendments to the proposal," NSW Police said.
"The NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of individuals and groups to exercise their rights of free speech and peaceful assembly, however, the first priority is always the safety of the wider community."
Police have launched an eleventh-hour legal bid to keep protestors away from the funeral of Cardinal George Pell in Sydney. @biancabalzer #9News pic.twitter.com/esI5lUYK2j— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 31, 2023
A solemn reception has been planned for Cardinal Pell this morning, with two masses followed by a vigil.
The group said it would go ahead with a peaceful march tomorrow morning despite the police order.
"We need everybody to come out and protest on Thursday," they wrote on Facebook. "We can't let the police get away with denying us our right to protest."
It comes as survivors of sexual abuse tie coloured ribbons to the fences of St Mary's Cathedral, which symbolise sexual abuse perpetrated by the clergy.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
'I had to escape.' Hugh Sheridan says they were given date-rape drug and held for eight hours by Sydney couple.
Aussie actor Hugh Sheridan has recalled the "very scary situation" they found themselves in after they were given a date-rape drug and held by a couple in a Sydney apartment for eight hours.
Speaking to the Sounds Good With Donna Demaio radio show, the 37-year-old, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, explained they were given the date rape medication by a couple, including a person they knew, and has no recollection of what happened while they were unconscious.
"It didn't happen when I was 16 or 17. I knew one of the people (involved), I just never thought it would happen, and it was a very scary situation," they said.
The Packed to the Rafters actor said they realised they were in trouble once the drugs started to wear off.
"It was like, 'Oh my God, how could this be happening to me? How could this situation happen? What do they think they're getting away with?"
Sheridan eventually managed to escape the property, which was located in Sydney's Double Bay, and made their way to their sister's home in Randwick.
"I had to get out. I had to escape. When I left I had no phone, no wallet, no shoes."
The actor's sister later went back to the property to collect their belongings.
"She went [to the property], [and said] 'I am here for my brother's things', and marched on in, and got my stuff," they said. "I was very scared, but she wasn't. She's very tough, my sister."
Sheridan said they never never pressed charges over the incident but wanted to speak out to "shine a light" on what happened and raise awareness.
What’s going on in Alice Springs?
You may have heard about the crime wave being experienced by the residents of Alice Springs. Some people, including the Mayor of Alice Springs, say the end of the alcohol ban is to blame for the recent rise in violent crime.
Some residents are calling for a return to previous legislation that bans alcohol sales in some communities - but does removing alcohol remove the crime?
In this episode of The Quicky, we look at the politics of alcohol and why it's hit the centre of Australia so hard.
Feature Image: QLD Police/[email protected]_sheridan