Hugh Sheridan’s essay about sexuality speaks to a bigger problem with ‘wholesome TV families'.

When Ben Rafter first graced our TV screens on Packed to the Rafters in 2008, we instantly felt like we knew him.

He was the quintessential boy next door, a larrikin with laughing eyes and a cheeky smile. He reminded us of our high school crush, or the boy who grew up down the street.

He fit perfectly into the Rafter family which - at the time - we felt reflected middle class, suburban Australia back to us.

Australia quickly fell in love with the Rafters, with one in three of us tuning in each week to follow their story. Julie (Rebecca Gibney) and Dave (Erik Thomson) reminded us of our best mate's parents, down-to-earth and hardworking, but always welcoming when we stayed for dinner.

Nathan (Angus McLaren) was the older brother who took everything a little too seriously. Rachel (Jessica Marais) went through the same ups and downs many of us went through in our twenties.

The series, which ran for six seasons between 2008 and 2013, dealt with some hefty topics - revenge porn, abortion, infidelity, gambling, divorce, miscarriage and one of the most devastating TV deaths to date.

It served up some dark moments, while making us laugh, and providing us with a 'wholesome' TV show the entire family could sit down and watch together.

But behind the 'wholesome TV family' were a group of real people who were going through their own struggles, struggles they largely had to keep private.

Because that's the price of scoring a prime time role on Australian TV. You have to play a role both onscreen and offscreen.

You need to be confident and charismatic, but not too confident or we'll think you've become too big for your boots. You need to be vulnerable and share your life with us, but not if it doesn't suit our narrow narrative of who you are.

You need to fit into the neat little box we've assigned to you.

