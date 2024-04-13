The astrology influencer accused of killing her family.

On April 4, astrology influencer, Danielle Johnson, also known as Danielle Ayoka, posted a message on social media platform, X, to her more than 100,000 followers.

She warned them of an impending apocalypse, ahead of the eagerly anticipated solar eclipse, which had swept North Americans into a frenzy.

Johnson told her followers that the eclipse would be "the epitome of spiritual warfare", encouraging them to "pick a side". She told them to get their hearts in the right place ahead of a "new world order".

The following day, she wrote, "THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE."

Days later, Johnson was dead. Also dead, was her 29-year-old boyfriend, and her eight-month-old baby. Her nine-year-old was left for dead, but fortunately survived.

What happened?

In the early hours of April 8, neighbours heard a loud argument from Johnson's apartment, which she shared with her boyfriend of three years, Jaelen Chaney.

According to reports, that argument ended with Johnson stabbed her partner to death, fleeing with in her Porsche SUV, with her children inside.