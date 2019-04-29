Search
fashion

Oh. ASOS was just caught cinching a model's dress with bulldog clips to make it fit. 

Someone call the fashion police, because this is a serious crime.

ASOS has been spotted using bulldog clips to make a dress appear to fit a model perfectly in one of their online photo shoots.

Posted to Twitter by a woman named Ronnie, the images clearly show bulldog clips, which were obviously meant to be edited out, clipping the dress.

“uhmm ASOS ..think you forgot to edit those clips out,” she captioned the images.

ASOS quickly apologised, writing: “Hi Ronnie, thank you for raising this with us. We’re sorry to hear the clips are showing in the picture. We’ll now raise this with our specialist team. If you have any questions please send us a message we’d be happy to help.”

Shortly after, another Twitter user noticed that a photoshopped version of the image had  now replaced the one showing the bulldog clips.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, the people of Twitter had feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given some of the ~looks~ ASOS has served in the past (remember see-through pants?), next season the bulldog clip accessory could be on the website… on purpose.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout