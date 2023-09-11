'Ashton, I heard the phone call...' Why everyone's talking about Chrissie Bixler.





The fallout from Danny Masterson's rape sentencing continues, with the That '70s Show star's ex-partner setting her sights on Ashton Kutcher, who provided a character reference in the case along with wife, Mila Kunis.

On September 7, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being convicted in May of two counts of rape in May. Danny's ex-girlfriend, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, has publicly identified herself as one of three women who accused Masterson of rape, however her count of rape in the case resulted in a hung jury.

But that doesn't mean she's done speaking up.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Chrissie has redirected her aim at Kutcher, who rose to fame along with Masterson in 1998 on the hit comedy That '70s Show.

Bixler dated Masterson for six years beginning in 1996, just as the series became a phenomenon.

The character letters from That 70s Show's cast.

A bunch of the cast provided character references on behalf of Danny, this included Kutcher, Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp (who played Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (who played Red).

In an excerpt from Kutcher’s letter, the Punk'd host wrote: “Danny takes his job seriously. He is kind, courteous, and hardworking. He treated everyone from the grips to the teamsters to the actors to the caterers as equals. As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one…”

Chrissie Bixler's response to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

In response to the letters, Chrissie posted on Instagram, "Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your ‘role model’ keeps for you. Ones that would end you. Did you forget I was there? You were on speaker phone that night you called Danny on February 21, 2001. I hear everything. I heard the plan. In my opinion, you’re just as sick as your ‘mentor'," she said.

Image: Instagram/@chrissiebixler.