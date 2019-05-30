18 years ago, Ashton Kutcher's girlfriend was killed. This week he testified at her trial.

Ashton Kutcher has testified in the murder trial of Michael Gargiulo, who is alleged to have killed a woman he was dating, Ashley Ellerin, in 2001.

Kutcher recalled the night of February 21, 2001, when Ellerin was brutally stabbed to death in her Hollywood Hills home.

At the time, the 23-year-old was known for That 70s Show and Dude, Where’s My Car? and had met 22-year-old Ellerin, a fashion student and part-time exotic dancer, about two months earlier.

During his testimony, Kutcher said he and Ellerin were supposed to attend a post-Grammy Awards party together that night, but he was running late on the That 70s Show set.

“I called [Ashley] around 7:30 p.m. because I was running late,” the actor recalled, US Weekly reported. “At 8:24, she said she got out of shower and she said she was calling from her friend Jen’s phone. I was like, ‘I will see you later.’ That was about it.”

He then tried to call her two times throughout the night, but she didn't pick up.

“I was trying to take her on a date and I didn’t want to sound overeager, so I just left her a message,” he recounted.

Assuming she was upset with him for being too late and wanting to make amends, Kutcher drove to her house behind the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Sunset Strip around 10.45pm.