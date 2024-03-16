Arlene Fraser was Scotland's Lynette Dawson.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

When the podcast The Teacher's Pet was released in Australia, the country became equal parts fascinated and appalled by the incredible story, told by host Hedley Thomas. It was the story of Lynette Dawson, who disappeared without the trace. Her husband, Chris Dawson had always maintained his wife had simply left him and their children. But Lynette's friends and family never believed it. Their eyes were firmly fixed on Dawson.

As Thomas' podcast gained traction, the case was reopened, leading to the arrest of Dawson, finally giving Lynette's family some closure.

In April 1998, the people of Elgin in northeast Scotland, were experiencing a similar horror.

Watch: The moment Chris Dawson was found guilty of Lynette Dawson's murder. Post continues below.



Video via Nine News.

Mother of two Arlene Fraser had been getting her children ready for school. She had sent them off on the short walk to Elgin Primary School, before calling the school to check on the expected return times for her son's excursion.