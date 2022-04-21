From 3 days to 3 years, eight mums share when they stopped breastfeeding.

For many new mothers, success or difficulty with breastfeeding is an emotive subject.
Take podcaster and media personality Zoe Marshall who posted on Instagram yesterday about the feelings that came with her baby's last breastfeed.
"On the day Ever turned 10 months (Easter Sunday), she decided to finish breastfeeding," Zoe writes.
"She had been dropping feeds gradually on her own terms and last week was the last one. I think she's our last child. So that was the last time I will feed. Such a wonderful experience for me. Will I miss it? Maybe one day. Do I miss it now? No. My health needed a break."
"I think becuse [Ever] wanted to move on and it was on her terms, I feel okay. She's a happy, healthy girl who is now on formula as well as three meals and one snack a day.
"It's so weird to have my boobs back (as tiny as they are). Do they get bigger again? Asking for a friend! I miss them already."
Zoe asked her Instagram community to tell her about their last breastfeed, and dozens of women commented with mixed emotions.
Mamamia spoke to eight women about their unique breastfeeding experiences, and what it felt like when they stopped.
Top Comments
My kids are 5 and 2. I fed them for 21 months and 18 months respectively. I stopped feeding the 1st due to pressure from family. I regretted that decision. I stopped feeding my 2nd because I went through depression and had to start medications so the GP thought it best I wean. That was the best decision for me. My child was feeding every hour and I had had enough. Everyone’s journey is different. None are wrong. You feed for as long as you feel is right. My sister in law bottle fed from birth, my Aunty breastfed till her son was 6. Their kids are adults now and are perfectly healthy and normal.