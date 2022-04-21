From 3 days to 3 years, eight mums share when they stopped breastfeeding.

Three years on and I had a baby girl. I breastfed most feeds, and she had a bottle of formula at night. She thrived. I loved breastfeeding her and planned to keep it up for as long as she was interested but when she was five months old, I got news that my tumours had returned and I had to wean quickly. It was hard.

When I returned home, it took me a long time to feel connected when giving her the bottle. Time helped heal me and she’s now nine months and a happy, well-fed bub.

Jayne fed for six months, and six weeks.

I had my second baby in September 2019. After a traumatic birth and a few days in NICU, he was put straight onto formula by the nurses. Once he was strong enough, I tried to breastfeed but my milk was slow to come in and I continued to top him up with formula after each feed. After breastfeeding my first baby until six months, I felt terribly guilty and felt I needed to try harder to exclusively breastfeed.

After lots of trouble with latching (and lots of pain!) I began pumping and alternating between breastmilk and formula bottles which I continued for six weeks until I eventually made the decision that I needed to call it quits.

I felt a lot of guilt at the time, but I had the realisation that my baby was happy and very settled (much more so than my first baby) and the impact the stress was having on my mental health wasn’t good for me or him.

Once I made the decision it was like a weight had lifted and I was pleasantly surprised by how supportive everyone was, not just my friends and family but the medical professionals.

Phoebe fed for three years.

My daughter had a lip tie and tongue tie that wasn’t diagnosed so I had no choice but to breastfeed as she couldn’t take a bottle.

I breastfed until just before her third birthday. I held on that long because mentally I couldn’t cope with ending our breastfeeding journey badly after our challenging start.

I was only feeding at night and in the morning by the last year. My daughter is very clever and loves photo books that my mum makes of our trips and events, so I decided to make her a photo book about how she had to learn to go to sleep on her own.

She completely understood what was happening from the first night and she cried about having to give up 'milky'. I also bawled my eyes out with her. Then each night she got better and by the last night she said goodbye to milky and went to sleep with a bottle without any fuss.

I was so proud of her but also heartbroken at the same time.

Sarah fed three kids for 12 months.

I breastfed all of my three kids until they were 12 months.

I’m about to wean my youngest who is nearly one. I’ve gone through mastitis three times, had bad latches, tongue-tie and reflux but we powered through and came out the other side.