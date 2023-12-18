The winners of Love Island Australia have been crowned. So, are they still together?

After seven weeks of drama, challenges, tears and texts, Love Island Australia 2023's winners have been crowned: give it up for Tyra and Kale.

The pair were voted winners, beating out the other finalists Lucinda and Zac and Savanah and Clint, after a fairytale romance (or as 'fairytale romance' as reality TV can be) at the fancy Spanish villa.

They weren't immediately together: Kale was coupled with Nakia, but when she chose to recouple with Andy, he was dumped from the villa. Kale then returned for a surprise date with Tyra, who brought him back.

After that, viewers watched their relationship go from strength-to-strength, becoming practically everybody's faves.

After their win, 23-year-old Tyra said Kale was everything she could ask for in a partner.

"The most kind and considerate man I’ve ever met. We've got so many plans, kicking it all off with a trip over to Perth to meet Kale's family," she said. "I am stoked."

Kale said he was excited for their future.

"We have so many exciting things coming up already. It's amazing how bubbly and uplifting her presence is, she can light up a room with one smile."

Bless.

