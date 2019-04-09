REJOICE: Ning and Mark spent the night together after the MAFS reunion dinner party.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page and join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group. We’ve got you covered.

So.

While last night’s epic and emotionally exhausting MAFS finale answered many a question we had nagging at us by the end of the season (i.e do the contestants all come out of the experiment alive?), we still felt as though there were loose ends that desperately needed tying up.

Namely, did Ning and Mark bang after the reunion dinner party or no?

(Honestly, Mel Schilling really let us down last night. We truly expected more from her.)

Despite the fact that Ning was straight-up awful to Mark on their fake wedding day, and that he ripped her heart out at the final commitment ceremony, all we wanted was for their deeply flawed and dysfunctional relationship to continue beyond the show. Because, much like the experts, forcing two people together who have nothing in common other than the immense emotional distress they cause each other brings us joy.