If your child is spoiled you only have yourself to blame, according to parenting expert Dr. Michele Borba and I’m not admitting that my children are spoiled. They are loved, and provided for. There’s a difference.

Still I was startled when my son Philip, 12, texted me yesterday to let me know he was hungry. He was home and I was at school with the little kids. I took a moment to wonder when exactly I had transitioned from “mother” to “butler” and then texted him back, suggesting he get off his butt, walk all the way to the kitchen and get himself something to eat because I was busy.

When I eventually arrived home I said, “Did you find something you eat Your Royal Highness”, thinking mocking him might prevent further spoilage. Okay, so he’s a little spoiled.

Still, he’s no Prince George.

During a recent visit to see Britain's America's Cup ship with wife Kate, Prince William was asked what son Prince George received for his recent third birthday. He said, "I am not telling, he got too many things, he’s far too spoiled."

The questions parents like me (and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) are left with is, can spoiled children become good adults? Or are they spoiled for good?

Can children who have only known privilege and comfort avoid becoming entitled grown ups who expect everything to be handed to them? Or have we raised an employer's worst nightmare?

I think we can all agree that Prince William is a lovely despite his privileged upbringing and so too is Prince Harry. Most of us attribute the fact they turned out well to their late mother Diana who was one of the most compassionate royals the world has ever seen.

