"Lana doesn't see everything." All the Too Hot To Handle behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle.

After a year long wait, Too Hot To Handle is finally back on our screens. And honestly, it's everything we need right now.

The wild reality dating show follows 10 singles from around the world as they are plonked in a beach villa located in the Turks and Caicos Islands for the chance to win a $100,000 prize.

But there's a catch.

Watch the trailer for Too Hot To Handle season two below.



There's an Alexa-style robot that yells at them every time they do anything... intimate.

If you've already devoured the new season of the Netflix show, you might be wondering whether any of the show's couples are still together in the outside world.

And to be honest, the results are surprising.

So, here's all the behind-the-scenes gossip from Too Hot To Handle in one place.

Are Cam and Emily still together?

Somehow, against all odds, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are still together.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Monday, the couple shared they've been living together since February.

"We are very much in a relationship. We’re actually in the same house right now, just different rooms," Emily told the publication.

"We’re living at my mum's house. We are looking to move out together. That is the next step."

After filming on the show wrapped in January, the couple spent just four days apart before reuniting.

"We were texting, and I didn’t like it, so I thought, 'I’m just gonna move in,'" Cam shared.