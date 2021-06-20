Grab your bikinis and get ready to question everything you know about dating shows because Too Hot To Handle is back baby.

The wild Netflix series, which we shamelessly binged throughout lockdown last year, is returning for a second season this week. And we're excited to fill the Bachelor in Paradise-shaped hole in our heart.

In case you missed all the hype, the show follows 10 attractive singles from around the world who get plonked in a beach villa located in the Turks and Caicos island for the chance to win a $100,000 prize.

Think Big Brother meets Love Island but… raunchier.

And in a spicy twist, the contestants are under constant surveillance by Lana, an Alexa-style personal assistant who deducts money from their cash prize anytime they are seen hooking up.

It's trashy (tick) addictive (tick) and makes us momentarily forget that we're currently stuck in winter.

Before the new season drops, here's what you need to know about this year's contestants and (most importantly) where to follow them on Instagram.

Too Hot To Handle's Cam Holmes, Instagram @camholmess

Country: Newport, United Kingdom.

First up we have 24-year-old model and personal trainer Cam who is a "self-confessed sexy nerd".

According to his profile in People, Cam is very into Lord of the Rings, can do a pretty good Gollum impression, and has even engaged in some elf-based role play... Righto.