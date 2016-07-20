beauty

Former Victoria's Secret retoucher shares seven tricks used most in the industry.

While we’re all aware that retouching has taken place on basically every advertisement our eyes choose to focus on, we’re rarely given an insight into exactly what trickery is happening.

A former retoucher who’s worked on a number of big brands, including Victoria’s Secret, has spoken anonymously to Refinery 29 to share what really happens on a typical industry bikini shoot, and how what you’re seeing is absolutely not reality.

1.The ‘editing’ begins way before the pictures are taken.

According to “Sarah”, the alteration of how the model looks starts before a camera is even picked up.

“The first thing they do is they put in [hair] extensions. I don’t think I ever was on a shoot with a model that had real hair,” she told Refinery 29.

‘Chicken fillets’ and other shaping pads that alter how the model’s body and breasts look are also used.

“If you hold up the bathing suit in your own hand, it’s so heavy because they have all this shit sewed into it.”

@si_swimsuit on stands now.

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 16, 2016 at 7:01am PST

2. The cleavage is fake.

Ever asked yourself how the model has cleavage in that strapless bikini top, while you’re struggling just to get it to stay on?

No, it’s not magical anti-gravity spray, but rather a good ol’ fashioned wonderbra – and a lot of brands do it.

“They put a push-up bra under the bathing suit. And we retouch out the bra… a lot of [staffers] would complain because they even did it with strapless stuff,” she said.

“When you’re wearing a strapless bikini, in no way, shape, or form [can] you have cleavage. It’s physically impossible with the way gravity works.”

3. Body hair is edited out.

“They [models] come to these photo shoots and, like, they have their arms up in the classic beach pose, and they have hairy armpits. They all have stubbly pubes — all the normal stuff [non-models have],” Sarah told Refinery29.

4. ‘Skinny’ models are often edited to look curvier.

According to Sarah, retouchers are often told to “add meat to a model’s bones” by making bums bigger, softening sharp joints and hiding any visible ribcage.

“Models are thinner than you actually think they are, and we retouch them to look rounder. We have to curve them out,” she says. (Post continues after gallery.)

Inspirational celebrity body image quotes.

“I think that whatever size or shape body you have, it's important to embrace it and get down! The female body is something that's so beautiful. I wish women would be proud of their bodies and not dis other women for being proud of theirs!”Christina Aguilera. Image via Getty.
“I really don't think I need buns of steel. I'd be happy with buns of cinnamon.”Ellen DeGeneres. Image via Getty.
"I’m proud of my body. My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards,"Image via Getty.
“For me, exercise is more than just physical—it’s therapeutic.”Michelle Obama. Image via Getty.
“The fountain of youth [for me], let’s see…I guess it’s exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex—yes, sex, we need that as human beings. It’s healthy, it’s natural, it’s what we are here to do!”Cameron Diaz. Image via Getty.
"Nobody is perfect, so get over the fear of being or doing everything perfectly. Besides, perfect is boring. Today, instead of picking yourself apart in the mirror or with friends over drinks, start seeing your ‘imperfections’ as unique traits that give you character and dimension—because that's exactly what they are.”Jillian Michaels. Image via Getty.
"For me, getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, having a healthy diet and staying away from alcohol are musts. It's so boring, I know, but doing those things really helps."Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
“Working out for me is something I do when I feel like it. But it’s really about feeling good and taking care of my body rather than having to fit into any sort of model or anything like that. I try to eat well, and everything I do is really just to make me feel my best.”Lea Michelle. Image via Getty.
"I've always said, 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane."Gigi Hadid. Image via Getty.
"I'm really proud of my curves, and I hope all you curvy girls out there are embracing yours too! It's important to work out and be the best version of yourself that you can be, but never feel like you have to be the skinniest girl in the room to be the prettiest. Be confident in yourself and you'll shine!”Kim Kardashian. Image via Getty.
“If anybody even tries to whisper the word “diet”, i’m like, you can go f**k yourself.”Jennifer Lawrence. Image via Getty.
5. And ‘plus-size’ models are slimmed down.

We know, it makes no sense.

“Anything to make [them] look delicate. They make the neck more narrow because that is a very female, delicate thing to have.”

6. That body part you’re staring at? It’s probably not real.

Breasts, arms, legs – nothing is safe from being changed.

Sarah says she was often asked to make breasts rounder, higher, perfectly symmetrical and even larger, as most models had A cups.

Sometimes parts are even replaced altogether.

“There’s a lot of the switching bodies up. ‘Can you change these arms with a different girl’s arms, because her arms are making it look like she’s, like, picking her butt’ — or something,” she says.

Image: iStock

7. Colour is also corrected.

There is also retouching that you wouldn't even think about.

Models are often braving the beach in ridiculously cold temperatures, and naturally the human body doesn't exactly respond well to that.

"Everyone has blue hands and blue feet. That’s just the way extremities show up in a picture," she says.

Grey armpits are also a "problem" for brands, as no matter how well you shave, you'll always get a shadow.

Robyn Lawley has launched her own line of swimwear. Image: Instagram/@robynlawley

Image: iStock.

What do you think of photoshopping bodies?

