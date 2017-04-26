The mistake 4,816 people made on Anzac Day.

As a nation, Anzac Day is an occasion which invites us to remember the innocent soldiers who lost their lives during the first major military battle fought by Australian and New Zealand forces in the First World War. It’s also an opportunity to commemorate all those Australians who have served and died in war in the decades since.

But Anzac Day has also a ‘lil bit become a day to go to the pub, drink excessively, and play two-up. Obviously, the day also requires significant documentation on social media, because if you didn’t post a #commemorative photo on Instagram, did you really remember the diggers at all?

Unfortunately, however, there seems to be some confusion over one of the central tenets of Anzac Day.

You see, there are just three words you need to get right, just THREE, for the day, and your Instagram posts about it, to make sense: Lest we forget.

Lest we forget means be careful not to forget, or serves as a plea not to forget the past sacrifices of those who have come before us.

But sometimes this can be confusing. How often do we really use the word 'lest'? Is it a word at all? For some people, 'lest we forget' sounds a lot like 'less we forget,' and surely they mean the same thing, right?