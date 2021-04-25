The most moving pictures from ANZAC Day Dawn Services across Australia this morning.

Australians have gathered across the country in the chilly dawn air to mark Anzac Day at public ceremonies for the first time since 2019.

It comes after last year's Anzac Day was marked by televised services only and no marches, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people indoors.

Services and marches were back with limited crowds in most parts of the country, except for Western Australia's Perth and Peel regions where a hotel quarantine outbreak led to community virus transmission and the imposition of a three-day lockdown.

Today marks the 106th anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli, a campaign which ultimately cost more than 8,700 Australian lives.

Here are some of the moving pictures from dawn services across Australia this morning.

The ANZAC Day Dawn Service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Image: AAP.

The Last Post is performed by a bugler during the Anzac Day Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Image: AAP.