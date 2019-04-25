The story of Fay Howe, the last woman thousands of troops would see before they went to war.

For many men, Fay-Catherine Howe, 15, was the last face they saw on Australian soil before they set sail to fight in World War I.

Around 30,000 soldiers were to be our first ship load to join the fight, and in the days before they set sail, they waited off the coast of Albany in Western Australia.

Among the first and single-largest convoy of troops were teens and 20-somethings who had travelled from every corner of the country, ready to travel to Egypt and Europe.

War had only been declared three months earlier.

Susan Carland talks about the importance of ANZAC Day in Australia. Post continues after video.

Fay was the lighthouse keeper’s daughter. They lived on an island off the coast called Breaksea Island.

There was only a small gap between the island and the mainland, and the ships would have been a few hundred metres away from where Fay and her father lived.