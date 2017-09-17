To my daughter: "Even in my darkest times, you made me smile."

As my mind scans this 6-month-old memory I see the clear blue water – so beautifully shallow for hundreds of metres. I see the golden yellow sand and remember how it made its way into every single compartment of the bag I had brought with us. I remember – no – I can feel the heat of the sun – it was so hot that day that the water in the bottle I brought with us was warm in a matter of minutes. I remember the pink in your little cheeks and how the salt water dried on my skin in pretty, intricate patterns. And I remember how much I smiled that day, with you, in the sun, on the sand, in the sea. And then, back at home, in the bath – washing off the day’s adventure.

Is it unusual that I smiled on that day at the beach with you? Well, not unusual, but surprising, yes, because that day – one amongst many – I was suffocating under the weight of my anxiety. During that time of my life, I was consumed by a negative cycle of thoughts – trapped. I couldn’t break free. I couldn’t breathe. I felt paralysed. Worst-case scenarios flooded my mind at every moment until I sat, hunched-over on my bed, sobbing. I would sleep for two hours each day when you went down for your nap, but would still have to go to bed for the night at 8pm. I was, quite simply, exhausted. But no amount of sleep vanquished my mental illness – though I was grateful that at least I could sleep; that I had temporary respite. My jaw was constantly clenched; my muscles were tight. I was always nauseous and could not eat a thing before 3pm most days. I was a tangled heap of frayed nerves posing as a human being. Trying to function, but most of all, trying to be a good mother.

So yeah, it was unusual for my mind’s eye to show me that on that day, six months ago, I was actually experiencing happiness. I was surprised to see that I could, in fact, smile through my anxiety. That I could relax my clenched jaw, straighten my hunched shoulders, loosen my stiff muscles – and just smile. Sure the flight or fight remained, but so too did a sweet memory. I experienced a small moment of joy, even though I was mentally unwell. I smiled through my anxiety.

Back in the darkness of your room, with you sleeping soundly in your bed beside me, and my brain in a much more balanced state thanks to a daily dose of Zoloft, I open my eyes, stunned. Then I smile again, and kiss your little head. Caress your face. Part of me is sad that such a pure memory is clouded by the shadows of anxiety and depression. Sad that you had to live that part of your life with a mother in the midst of a mental breakdown.

Though, another part of me is grateful that I could experience a moment of pure happiness in one of the bleakest periods of my life. Grateful that despite the way I had been feeling that day, I had packed us up and taken us to a sunny place. Grateful for such a precious memory. A memory created under such pressure. A diamond.