Do we need to send kids to a $4000 military-style boot camp to thwart tech addiction?

Has it really come to this? Is tech addiction among teens so bad that we have to send them to a military-style boot camp to get them off their devices?

According to Seven News, that’s exactly what some parents are doing.

They’re paying $4000 for their kids to go on a nine-day camp run by Veteran Mentors, a group of former Australian soldiers.

When the teens get on the bus for the camp in Queensland, all technology is taken away from them. Then they’re put through training, from parachute jumping and army-style obstacle courses to polishing boots and ironing uniforms.

“It’s very tough for the participants and that’s why it’s effective,” Glenn Filtness from Veteran Mentors says. “If it wasn’t tough, it wouldn’t work.”

I don’t know. I have my doubts that “military-style boot camp” is the solution to anything much, unless it’s “how to prepare for joining the military”. Kids are going to have to return to their lives after nine days, and those lives will include devices. Surely the impact made by the camp is going to fade, and the temptations of technology will gradually draw them back in?

Plus, $4000 sounds like a hell of a lot of money.

Psychologist Jordan Foster from ySafe, who specialises in young people and technology, also has serious doubts about boot camps. She says research has been done in Asia into whether boot camps can change addictive behaviour when it comes to gaming. In the longterm, she says, they were found to deliver “almost no results”.