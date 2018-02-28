Fashion Interns are sharing their real life Devil Wears Prada stories and OH GOD.

Turns out The Devil Wears Prada wasn’t far off the mark with its portrayal of how fashion assistants are really treated.

In case you’ve forgotten, magazine editor Miranda Priestly orders her assistant Andy Sachs to complete impossible tasks including a request to get a copy of the *unpublished* Harry Potter manuscript for her children because they want to know “what happens next”.

Ahem.

An Instagram account called FashionAssistants is sharing former and current fashion intern and assistant's real Miranda Priestly horror stories and OH GOD. In fact, some make the 2006 film's antics look tame.

The account biography reads: "Intern 1 no name: Chasing broken dreams."

Stories include being told to fudge receipts so editors can keep shoot budgets, not just not being paid but actually being owed money and working ridiculous hours.