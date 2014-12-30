One of our favourite The Project stars just tied the knot.

He claims to have been a groomzilla – so we’re just glad his big day was as perfect as he’d hoped for.

45-year-old comedian Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann married his long time love Kelly Kearney in Bali yesterday. And they have posted some gorgeous love-filled photos on social media for us to gawk at.

Yep, gorgeous. Image via Instagram.



The sometimes Project co-host and movie actor looked swanky in his light blue suit at the ceremony, and his now-wife ditched the traditional white dress for a stunning fishtail style gown with gold flecks on it. Ace.

They got engaged in December 2012 and couldn’t have chosen a more picturesque place to tie the knot two years later. The scene was completed with a heart shaped alter made from vines and white flowers.

Swoon.

See the heart in the background? Image via Instagram.



The big day wouldn’t have been complete (at least, for the social media followers) without some of Australia’s finest celebrities, like Chrissie Swan and Dave Hughes.

Lehmo wrote about his engagement for Mamamia in January 2013 – explaining how it wasn’t the Hollywood proposal he had pictured. But the wedding day photos sure do make it look like the final result couldn’t have been more perfect.

We just want to look at all the stunning photos. If you’re the same, click through the gallery below…

