A daughter, a sister, a friend is gone today. All because of one tiny, deadly pill.

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

Saturday was as warm as a summer’s day in Sydney.

For any young woman it would have been one of those days when life felt glorious, vibrant, alive.

With tickets to a dance party, a group of close friends and an atmosphere electric with life Georgina Bartter must have been buoyant, joyous.

Can you remember celebrating the simple fact of being 19? The possibilities were endless.

And yet today this young woman, a big sister of two siblings, a private school graduate, an adored daughter, is dead.

And the reason – almost undeniably – drugs.

Georgina, an accounting student who had just returned from a holiday to Europe, was at the Harbourlife Festival at Mrs Macquarie’s Chair.

Daily Mail reports that she had ingested one-and-a half “pills”.

It was just after 4pm when fellow partygoers noticed the young dark-haired woman shivering uncontrollably.

Image via @allegrabauchinger on Instagram.

“She seemed fine for a while and then she started shivering as if she was getting cold,” an unnamed friend told Daily Mail.

“She started going downhill from there.”

‘”I was with her for a while, just me and her, and I was there trying to give her a hug and keep her warm.”

An Irish tourist, Owen Mullins, wrote on Facebook that he noticed her looking unwell.

Georgina Bartter. Image via Facebook.

“I stopped and asked if she was OK … she didn’t respond.”

“I sat next to her and watched for about 30 seconds to one minute and returned to tell her friend that she needed help. She agreed and asked for a paramedic so I ran and got one.” He wrote, according to News Limited.

At 4.40pm police and paramedics were called to treat her.

She was lying at the bottom of a set of stairs convulsing.

Georgina Bartter. Image via Facebook.

Two of her friends accompanied her in the ambulance but tragically by the time she arrived at St Vincent’s Hospital – only 10 minutes away – she had gone into cardiac arrest.

Dr Gordian Fulde, the head of St Vincent’s Emergency Department told News Limited that doctors with “above world class” equipment and expertise worked desperately to save the teenager.

But it was too late.

The young woman with her whole future ahead of her had died.

Superintendent Mark Walton, commander of the Sydney City Command, told Fairfax Media no one ever knew what was in any drug.

Georgina Bartter. Image via Facebook.