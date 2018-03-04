We're calling it. These are the 5 of the most annoying story lines in television history.

Oh.

I’m annoyed just writing this.

TV is my favourite thing in the world but sometimes it does weird things.

Like when it made The Big Bang Theory and that other time it made Two and a Half Men.

But here are, by far, the five most annoying story lines in TV history:

1. When Derek died in Grey’s Anatomy.

OK, Grey's Anatomy is a TV show about doctors who save people's lives.

Derek Shepherd was one of said doctors. Over the course of his time on the series he saved many a life by doing normal medical type things like CT scans, and resuscitation, and surgery and what not.

But then he dies after an accident because the hospital doesn't perform a simple CT scan.

It's... it's... so friggin' frustrating. It's also a complete waste of McDreamy life.

2. When Rachel and Joey got together in Friends.