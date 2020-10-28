Two boys under 5 and "conception hell": What Anne Hathaway has shared about being a mum.

While Anne Hathaway has two young children, most people would never know. The 37-year-old actress is notoriously private when it comes to her sons, rarely posting photos or commenting on either of them.

So much so, it took her 11 months to announce the name of her second boy.

When appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, the actress explained that she was pregnant with her second son while filming her latest movie, The Witches.

Watch the trailer for The Witches here.



Video via YouTube

"Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he's all over that performance," she said.

Hathaway explained that the costume designer for the film, Joanna Johnston, wanted to cinch in Hathaway's costume at the waist. However, as the actress was pregnant, that wouldn't quite work.

"She goes, 'I really want you to have a really tight waist.' And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, 'Mmm, no. No, I don't think so. No,'" she said. "And she was like, 'Well, why?' And I was like, 'Eh, you know, I just know myself.' I'm scrambling for a reason."

"I'm like, 'I just know myself and I know that I won't be as free. I won't be as free if I'm constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose,'" the actress continued.