MP Anne Aly was abused online for her 'offensive' act on Anzac Day. But it never happened.

The days since April 25 – Anzac Day – have been dominated by conversation about how one Muslim Australian, Yassmin Abdel-Magied, published an “offensive” Facebook status.

With just seven words, which attempted to use Anzac Day to highlight the plight of refugees, the engineer, presenter, and social commentator attracted the attention of people who labelled her “unAustralian,” “disrespectful,” and “disgraceful”.

In a slightly less mainstream corner, slightly to the right, another vocal Muslim Australian is also being attacked for her behaviour on Anzac Day. Labor MP Anne Aly has been called a “b**ch,” and told she’s “a liar like all Muslims” after she was accused of refusing to lay a wreath at the Anzac Day service in her electorate.

Just after 8.30pm on Tuesday, Kim Vuga, the founder of the Love Australia or Leave Party posted a story on Facebook claiming that local member Anne Aly didn’t participate in the wreath laying ceremony during the dawn service.

It wasn’t actually a story she had witnessed. She heard it from her friend ‘Gary’.

“What the hell are they doing in our country?” she asked, presumably referring to Muslim Australians.