Annabel Karmel is a name that most parents will know. A former classical musician turned chef, author and global food entrepreneur, Karmel knows everything there is to know about what kids like to eat.

"My son was super fussy as a toddler,' the cookbook icon and mum-of-three told Mamamia on a recent visit to Australia.

"He used to hate chicken, which was where my famous chicken apple balls came from. He loved them! He didn't even know there was chicken hidden inside."

Annabel Karmel's food-related empire grew, thanks to the now 33-year-old Nicholas, who she tells me is no longer a fussy eater: "He lives in New York and is about to get married but he still calls me regularly for salad recipes!"

Her two daughters live close by in London and are always popping over to hang out in the kitchen. Family is incredibly important to her and it was the devastating loss of her first daughter, Natasha, when she was just three months old, that later inspired Annabel to turn to cooking.

"A year later I had my son Nicholas, and he was a difficult child. He wouldn't sleep and he wouldn't eat. I wanted to give meaning to Natasha's short life, and I so ran a playgroup and would share the recipes I created with other mums.

"The feedback was so positive and many of them said, 'You should write a book about feeding children'. At first, I thought it wasn't possible. But then I thought, what a great legacy to help other children and parents. It took me two and a half years, and it was hard because there were so many opinions on when to introduce solids or peanut butter, but I got there eventually."

Watch: Annabel make her famous and delicious chicken balls. Post continues below.